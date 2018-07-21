WIND LAKE — Racine County sheriff’s deputies have arrested the driver of a Thursday night car-versus-tree crash that sent all three occupants of the vehicle to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
The operator, Anthony Lange of Wind Lake, was arrested on pending charges of operating while under the influence causing injury and inattentive driving, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Sheriff’s deputies and Wind Lake Fire Co. personnel were dispatched at 10:48 p.m. Thursday to the 6700 block of Settler Avenue for a report of a crash with entrapment at the intersection of Pioneer Road and Settler Avenue.
The man in the front passenger seat had apparently serious injuries and was pinned by the dashboard, reportedly going in and out of consciousness. It took about 15 minutes for responders to cut the man out, according to Wind Lake Fire Chief Rob Robins. He said it appeared the man may have had a broken leg.
The driver and rear seat passenger were out of the vehicle by the time authorities arrived, Robins said. The rear passenger had cuts and knee pain. Both were also transported to Froedtert, though the driver had no visible injuries, Robins said.
The crash site, where Pioneer Road and Settler Avenue meet at a 90-degree intersection, is located west of South Loomis Road, Highway 36 and Meyer Park and southwest of Waubeesee Lake in the Town of Norway.
