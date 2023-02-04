WIND LAKE — A Wind Lake man has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor over the course of two years.

Keramat Mansoorabadi, 65, of the 7400 block of East Wind Lake Road, was charged with two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child through filming and one felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child.

According to a criminal complaint, the girl was under the age of 13 when the alleged assaults took place.

The girl reportedly said that Mansoorabadi would use sex toys on her, take pictures and videos of her and would make her watch videos of adults doing sexual things.

The complaint said that if the girl refused, Mansoorabadi would push her and slap her.

He also allegedly told the girl that if she told anyone something bad would happen to her family.

A search warrant was executed on Mansoorabadi's residence and several recorders, tablets, disks and phones were found that reportedly contained photos and videos of the alleged assaults.

Mansoorabadi was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

