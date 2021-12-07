Wind Lake man accused of repeated sexual assault of a child

TOWN OF NORWAY — A Wind Lake man has been accused of repeated sexual assault of a child.

Carlos Rosas-Diaz, 43, was charged with felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement and exposing genitals, intimate parts or pubic area and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 2, a deputy was sent to the Norway Police Department where he met with a girl along with her mother and grandmother. It was learned from them that the girl’s cousin, who is under the age of 13, had been sexually assaulted by Rosas-Diaz.

An investigator spoke to the cousin and she said that Rosas-Diaz had touched her multiple times and would force her to touch him. She tried to tell him no and to stop, but he said he would break something if she refused. She said the sexual assaults had happened at least four times.

Rosas-Diaz was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.