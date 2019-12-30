Wind Lake homicide was sparked by relationship woes, police say

RACINE — The suspect in Thursday night's Wind Lake homicide allegedly shot and killed the victim because the suspect's girlfriend was romantically interested in the victim, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Troy Hoffmann, 40, of New Berlin, has an initial appearance scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon and felony mistreatment of animals.

If convicted, he faces a life sentence for the homicide charge alone.

Deputies say Hoffman shot and killed 42-year-old Chad Bickler at approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bickler's Wind Lake residence. Multiple callers reported an incident at the home across from Gary’s Wind Lake Boathouse, 25716 W. Loomis Road.

Hoffman's girlfriend told deputies that, before the shooting, Hoffman texted her that he was on his way to Bickler's residence and said he was going to kill Bickler, according to a criminal complaint.

The girlfriend went to Bickler's house, and Hoffman reportedly arrived at the same time. Hoffman began arguing with his girlfriend, and the girlfriend saw that Hoffman had a gun, the complaint says.