RACINE COUNTY — The Wind Lake gymnastics studio owner and coach accused of possessing child pornography and placing a recording device in the bathroom of his facility to record children accepted a plea deal in court Monday afternoon.
James Kivisto, 50, of the 7900 block of South Loomis Road, Wind Lake, was originally slated to go to trial this week.
He faced 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography and 34 charges of invasion-of-privacy with the use of a surveillance device. Eighteen of those latter charges were felonies, because the victims were younger than 18. In May, Kivisto pleaded not guilty to the charges.
On Monday, Kivisto accepted a plea deal, pleading no contest to three counts of felony child pornography, 10 counts of invasion of felony invasion-of-privacy with the use of a surveillance device of a person under the age of 18, and three counts of invasion-of-privacy with the use of a surveillance device of an adult. The remainder of the charges were dismissed.
As part of the agreement, Racine County Assistant District Attorney Dirk Jensen recommended a sentence of 20 years in prison, followed by a period of extended supervision.
Each possession of child pornography charge carries a maximum sentence of a $100,000 fine and/or up to 25 years in prison. The minimum sentence includes a $500 surcharge for each image found and initial confinement of at least three years per charge.
Each invasion-of-privacy felony charge involving a child under 18 carries a maximum sentence of a $10,000 fine and/or up to three years and six months in prison. The other invasion-of-privacy charges carry a maximum sentence of $10,000 fine and/or up to nine months in jail.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
The investigation took the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau approximately five months of work, according to a letter issued in August to victims by Investigator Kurt Heiser.
After all the digital evidence was examined, the Sheriff’s Office revealed they had retrieved nearly 200 videos on Kivisto’s computer, which were taken in the bathroom of the Wind Lake Gymnastics Center, 7923 S. Loomis Road.
Kivisto has worked as the facility’s sole operator and a gymnastics coach since 1987. He also lived in the building.
Prior child pornography arrest
In 1999, Kivisto was also reportedly arrested for child pornography.
A Glendale Police Department report states that a sexually explicit image of three girls with approximate ages of 9 to 11 was printed from a computer Kivisto allegedly used. It was discovered in the tray of a computer at a Brown Deer gymnastics center where Kivisto formerly work.
The charges in that case were handed over to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, which reportedly did not charge Kivisto and instead issued him a municipal citation for disorderly conduct.