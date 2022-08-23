"Why didn't I just stay there?" says Racine man after being arrested for 5th OWI, charges say

RACINE — “(Expletive), why didn’t I just stay there?” a Racine man told officers after being arrested for his fifth OWI, according to court documents.

Marc Lee Manderfield, 46, of the 1700 block of Deane Boulevard, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a fifth offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol on Highway 20 and Carrigan Boulevard when he saw a vehicle speed past him as he was conducting a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to move over for an emergency vehicle. So, the deputy conducted a stop on it.

The driver, identified as Manderfield, had bloodshot and glassy eyes as well as slurred and delayed speech. He was also on parole and was not allowed to consume or own any alcohol.

After failing the field sobriety tests, Manderfield submitted a preliminary breath test that showed a resulting blood-alcohol content of 0.16, two times the legal limit. As he was being arrested, Manderfield said “(Expletive), why didn’t I just stay there?”

Manderfield was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.