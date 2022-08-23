"Why didn't I just stay there?" says Racine man after being arrested for 5th OWI, charges say

RACINE — “(Expletive), why didn’t I just stay there?” a Racine man told officers after being arrested for his fifth OWI, according to court documents.
Marc Lee Manderfield, 46, of the 1700 block of Deane Boulevard, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a fifth offense.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol on Highway 20 and Carrigan Boulevard when he saw a vehicle speed past him as he was conducting a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to move over for an emergency vehicle. So, the deputy conducted a stop on it.
The driver, identified as Manderfield, had bloodshot and glassy eyes as well as slurred and delayed speech. He was also on parole and was not allowed to consume or own any alcohol.
People are also reading…
After failing the field sobriety tests, Manderfield submitted a preliminary breath test that showed a resulting blood-alcohol content of 0.16, two times the legal limit. As he was being arrested, Manderfield said “(Expletive), why didn’t I just stay there?”
Manderfield was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 22, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Brytton D. Hurd
Brytton D. Hurd, 1100 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order.
Shawn E. Londre
Shawn E. Londre, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Frank D. Walker
Frank D. Walker, 2800 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ione Amber Davis
Ione Amber Davis, 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Steven M. Friebolin
Steven M. Friebolin, 1200 block of West Lawn Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Cameron J. Harris
Cameron J. Harris, West Allis, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Marc Lee Manderfield
Marc Lee Manderfield, 1700 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Alain D. Manning
Alain D. Manning, 3300 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, burglary (arming self with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), take and drive vehicle without owner's consent (2nd+ offense, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), stalking (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Chandler L. Pierce
Chandler (aka Spuaky Playa-Hata) L. Pierce, 5400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Russell J. Rediske
Russell J. Rediske, 1200 block of Goold Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Michael L. Wells Jr.
Michael L. Wells Jr., 1100 block of ½ Kewaunee Street, Racine, battery by prisoners.
Ernest D. Everson
Ernest (aka Hubert Martin) D. Everson, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Tyler Lee Harris
Tyler Lee Harris, 200 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, violation of injunction (harassment, domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).