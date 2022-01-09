Why did it take 7 months for Racine County Jail death investigation to conclude?

It is unclear why it took Racine County authorities more than six months to close the investigation into the death of Malcolm James, the 27-year-old man suffering a mental health crisis who died June 1, 2021, in the Racine County Jail.

James’ family said they had no direct contact with the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, which elected not to file any charges in the case, until they were brought in Wednesday for a meeting upon the investigation being closed.

On Thursday, James’ mother, Sherry James, said that the day before “was the first time I ever sat down with any official regarding my son, and this happened to him on June 1st.”

The family found out he had died via social media, after the Racine County Sheriff’s Office issued a release regarding James’ death soon after he died. James’ death was the second within four days in the jail; the first was Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr. on May 29, a death blamed on a fentanyl overdose. His investigation was officially closed Dec. 3.

James’ family said they were never contacted by any representative of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, or Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which conducted the initial investigation.

The KCSD investigation concluded in August and was delivered to District Attorney Patricia Hanson that month.

In November, Hanson received reports from two doctors she requested provide their opinions on what may have cause James’ death. It has not been disclosed when Hanson requested these doctors’ opinions.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, which performed the autopsy, concluded James had died of asphyxia because of the position he had been put in by jail guards as they struggled for minutes to remove Taser barbs from his back. These two doctors, Tom Neuman of the University of California-San Diego Medical Center and Darrell Ross of Valdosta (Georgia) State University, concluded he had not died of asphyxia but rather passed because of pre-existing heart conditions.

Citing this disconnect, Hanson ruled that no charges should be filed against any of those involved.

On Thursday, The Journal Times asked Hanson, “Can you share why Kenosha County’s investigation concluded in August but it was not until yesterday that your investigation completed?” in an email, among two other questions regarding Ross and Neuman.

She answered the questions regarding Ross and Neuman. She did not reply to the question about why it took so long for the investigation to conclude.

