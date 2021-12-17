Who is the third man? Man convicted of Wells Fargo and robbery claims his friend on trial wasn't involved

RACINE — One of the men already convicted in the June 2019 kidnapping that culminated in a Wells Fargo Bank branch robbery took to the stand Friday to say one of the men accused of being an accomplice was not actually involved. But the state was quick to poke holes in the convict's claims.

The defendant is George K. Pearson-Robb, 21, who was charged with armed robbery with threat of force as party to a crime, three counts of kidnapping, and robbery of a financial institution for his alleged part in the heist.

The witness was William Q. Howell, 21, who pleaded guilty in June to armed robbery with threat of force, kidnapping and robbery of a financial institution. As a result of a negotiated settlement with the Racine County District Attorney's Office, two of Howell's kidnapping charges were dropped. He is awaiting sentencing. Donterious Robb has already been convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison for his involvement in the bank robbery and kidnapping.

Howell told the jury another of his friends was the third person seen in the bank surveillance video, not Pearson-Robb.

The jury began deliberations Friday. A verdict had not been announced as The Journal Times went to press.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Flynn called the sudden testimony of the witness "convenient" for the defendant, especially in light of the fact Howell had never mentioned the name of the third co-conspirator before the start of trial, nearly 2 1/2 years after the crime.

She noted the friend implicated by Howell died in 2019 and asked, “Isn’t that convenient for you? Isn’t that convenient for George?”

“No,” Howell responded.

The friend, whom Howell had reportedly known since elementary school, died as a result of gun violence. Howell said he initially protected the friend because the friend was not in jail, and he wanted to make sure it stayed that way. Pearson-Robb is also reportedly a longtime friend of Howell's.

When asked if he would lie to protect his friend, Howell responded: “No.”

Case history

Officers from the Racine Police Department were dispatched at approximately 6:42 a.m. on June 29, 2019 to Wells Fargo on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for the report of a bank robbery.

Events culminating in the bank robbery actually began the evening before when Howell and Robb approached the branch manager of the downtown Wells Fargo, who was at home in Kenosha and getting her two children out of the car after arriving home.

The bank manager was pregnant at the time, and her children were 5 and 2 years old.

Howell and Robb brandished firearms and forced the woman into the backseat of her car before getting in her car and driving to Milwaukee. During the trip, they allegedly took her cellphone and wallet.

Robb allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at her for the entire ride. Investigators later learned the handguns used were fake, but the victim testified that she thought they were real.

When Howell and Robb arrived in Milwaukee, they put the woman and her daughters in the basement of the house where they were staying.

Howell and Robb allegedly told her they wanted access to the bank vault the next morning.

In the early-morning hours of the next day, the woman and her two children were transported to Wells Fargo in Racine. At this point, all three suspects were in the car; however, their faces were covered, and the victim later could not identify the suspects.

At the bank the victim was threatened with a gun until she was able to get give the men access to the money.

Following the robbery, the victim in the case managed to shut a door, locking herself and her two children in the bank with the conspirators on the wrong side of the locked door. The conspirators fled with $47,000.

Friday's testimony

Howell’s assertion that Pearson-Robb was not involved in the kidnapping and bank robbery was problematic, the state pointed out, primarily because it did not quite fit with the known facts.

From surveillance video collected all over Racine and Kenosha, law enforcement officers knew the suspects had driven from Milwaukee to Racine in a maroon vehicle with extensive body damage that belonged to Robb’s girlfriend.

They also knew from the same surveillance video that the suspects followed the victim in that maroon vehicle from Racine to Kenosha. That same maroon vehicle could be seen tailing the victim as she ran errands around Kenosha.

Later that evening, as the victims were being driven to Milwaukee, a state trooper came across that maroon vehicle broken down by the side of the road in Racine County, and in the custody of Pearson-Robb.

The trooper had the car towed. There is no question the defendant was in Racine in the suspect car, prosecutors said.

Howell said the three conspirators did not drive the maroon vehicle from Racine to Kenosha, and instead that they had stolen a white car for that trip.

But there was no evidence that a white vehicle had been stolen in the area on that day, according to the Racine Police Department.

Further, Howell could not explain how Pearson-Robb ended up in Racine County with the car they had allegedly used in the crime, nor how the car was in surveillance video tailing the victims when, acccording to Howell, they were now in a white vehicle.

Statements

Flynn questioned the witness as to how he could have left Pearson-Robb sitting in jail so long without ever mentioning it was another man who assisted in the crime.

When confronted by police with the names of the other two suspects the day after his arrest on July 8, 2019, Howell asked: “What does George have to do with this?”

The defense contends that Howell did not give any names to investigators; rather, it was the investigators who supplied the names. The tape of the interview was played for the jury and that turned out to be true: law enforcement officers did supply the names of Howell’s co-conspirators. But it is also true that Howell did not correct investigators when they continued to assert that Pearson-Robb was the third suspect.

Howell’s statements to police and from the stand were frequently contradictory, making him appear to be an unreliable witness.

Howell told investigators he was brought into the conspiracy late, which he admitted on the stand was not true, and that he was only ever supposed to be the driver, even though he fully participated in the kidnapping and the bank robbery, as was seen on the surveillance video.

Despite his full participation, he only received a few thousand dollars, somewhere between $4,000 and $8,000, while the other two conspirators divvied up $40,000 between them.

The state has not said how much money was recovered. All three men went on a shopping spree just hours after the bank robbery.

