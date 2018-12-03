KENOSHA COUNTY — Four Racine residents have been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to a reported home invasion that left one man dead and three people shot in the Town of Wheatland.
Augustine Jesus Sanchez, 20, of the 2800 block of Hayes Avenue; Anthony Lee Harris II, 23, of the 3900 block of Green Street; and Demarco Hudson, 17, of the 1000 block of Davis Place, are charged with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide; attempted first-degree intentional homicide; armed robbery; armed burglary with a dangerous weapon; first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Markeith Wilson, 20, of the 2500 block of Pinehurst Avenue, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and armed burglary with a dangerous weapon.
The four appeared in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Friday.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department alleges that the shooting was a targeted attack and likely was drug-related.
According to the criminal complaints:
Harris told law enforcement that the four suspects planned to rob 23-year-old Wheatland resident Joseph Riley of money and marijuana on Nov. 15. Harris said that “Sanchez and ... Wilson were the masterminds behind this robbery,” the criminal complaint stated.
When they arrived at Riley’s home, located in the 31000 block of 71st Street, south of Highway 50 near the Fox River, Harris, Riley and Wilson kicked down the door while Sanchez hid in some nearby bushes.
Once the door was kicked down, Harris and Riley immediately began shooting at each other with handguns, according to an eyewitness who had been in the house when the attempted robbery began but who fled the scene.
Wilson, Hudson, Riley and a female who had been at the house were all shot. Riley died that night, according to law enforcement.
The criminal complaints show that a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy found Riley dead in his home. He had been shot in twice in the left thigh, once in the right thigh and once in the chest, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.
The woman who was shot reported nine bullet wounds: two in her left arm, once in the right buttock, one in her side that damaged multiple organs and her spine, three in her left leg, and one that severed her right ring finger. The woman reportedly told police that one of her lungs, her liver, stomach, a kidney, her colon and diaphragm were all affected by the gunshot wounds.
She survived after being treated at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
The four defendants fled the scene in an SUV, after realizing that Wilson and Hudson had both been shot.
Injured left at gas station
Sanchez reportedly looked for a nearby hospital on his phone. Finding no hospitals nearby, the four men decided to drop off Wilson and Hudson at a gas station/McDonald’s in Paddock Lake. They called 911 so that Wilson and Hudson could receive medical attention, and Harris reportedly told police that Wilson and Hudson agreed to take the blame for the attempted robbery.
All four men were reportedly arrested within 72 hours of the shooting.
Harris also told police that, the day before the robbery, the four men had gone to Riley’s house to rob him, but Riley refused to open the door. The next day, the four men smoked marijuana before driving to Riley’s home and kicked down the door instead of knocking, Harris reportedly told police.
Sanchez, Lee, Wilson and Hudson all remain in custody on a $1,000,000 cash bond, online records show. Arraignment dates for each of the men are set for Jan. 16 at the Kenosha County Courthouse, 912 56th St., in Downtown Kenosha.