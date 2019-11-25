RACINE — The cost of calling an ambulance keeps rising. Some of the Racine Fire Department’s ambulance fees are set to increase as much 50% as part of Racine's 2020 budget, which was approved earlier this month.

A single paramedic response and transport can cost more than $1,000, and that's before insurance gets involved.

At least one alderman is concerned that the rising prices might scare off some residents from requesting medical help, even if they need it. Racine Fire Chief Steve Hansen said he does not think that should be a concern, and that the prices are right where they are supposed to be to cover costs.

From August 2014 through 2019, basic life support calls (including transports to a hospital by an ambulance for a broken bone or laceration), cost $550 for city residents if the Racine Fire Department responded. In 2020, that cost is expected to rise to $825, a 50% jump. (For non-residents, the cost will grow from $675 to $1,012.50.)

It’s a similar increase for responses to life-threatening situations, also known as Advanced Life Support, which include patients who suffered a heart attack or stroke. In 2019, the ambulance cost for those calls, including transport fee, for city residents was $775. In 2020, it will be $1,162.50, also a 50% increase. (Non-residents would also see a 50% spike, from $900 to $1,350.)

"I have a concern about some of these going up $450,” 1st District Alderman Jeff Coe said during a City Council budget hearing on Nov. 4. “Isn't that going to make people hesitant to call an ambulance because of these types of fees?"

Hansen said that he doesn't think the high costs will scare people off from getting medical treatment, although he has shown concern about this in the past.

"Even though the fees have increased over the years, we still get those calls,” Hansen said at the hearing.

"Those fees just seem awfully high,” Coe replied.

In 2010, Hansen told The Journal Times: "Anytime you have a recession where money is shorter there is evidence people wait longer (to seek medical care), especially our elderly ... that is a nationwide trend."

But in the past nine years, Hansen said, improved education — particularly regarding Medicare, which provides health insurance for people with disabilities or who are 65 or older — has helped people feel comfortable calling 911, rather than waiting and hoping they will be OK.

Balancing financial and physical health

Coe’s concern that people might be too afraid of a large medical bill to call 911 has a precedent.

In June 2018, a Massachusetts woman whose leg got stuck between a subway train and platform “begged no one call an ambulance,” according to a Boston Globe reporter who witnessed the incident. The woman, whose leg was so badly lacerated that her bone was exposed, reportedly told onlookers: “It’s $3,000 … I can’t afford that.”

The New York Times Editorial Board later wrote about the incident: “In the face of a grave injury, a series of calculations follow: The clear and urgent need for medical attention is weighed against the uncertain and potentially monumental expense of even basic services, like a bandage or a ride to the hospital, and that cost, in turn, weighed against all the known expenses of living that run through any given head on any given day.”

There are countless stories of similar situations. A Florida rescue services department threatened to turn an elderly couple over to a collection agency if they did not pay an $800 fee after one of them fainted at a restaurant in 2017 and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Palm Beach Post reported: “While grateful for emergency aid, consumers like (the couple) feel something is wrong with the system. As they see it, they are effectively paying three times for ambulance service. The first is through local taxes to support city or county ambulances. Then they pay premiums for health insurance. Then come mystery charges after the ride.”

And in May 2019, Vox Media interviewed a Texas mother who drove to the hospital but waited in the parking lot for hours after her 2-year-old had mistakenly eaten Dramamine pills stored in a supposedly child-proofed capsule.

The mother knew the drug was dangerous for a toddler, but didn’t want to face a massive bill if her daughter was going to be OK anyway. So, they waited in the parking lot to see if she started showing symptoms. The 2-year-old ended up being OK and they went home without a medical bill.

“I was sitting there thinking, 'Am I a bad person?' ” the woman told Vox. “I’m weighing my daughter’s life against how much the bill is going to cost.”

Comparisons, Medicare and Medicaid

Hansen pointed out that Racine’s raised costs are in-line with surrounding municipalities, according to a survey conducted by the Fire Department’s billing company, LifeQuest.

"What we try to do is keep (the ambulance fees) up to date,” Hansen said. “It's not based on what we want, but on what the billing agency (LifeQuest) sees as an average for the year."

Hansen said that most of Racine’s ambulance fees have not been adjusted for the past 4-5 years. He added that the department’s prices, if paid in full, would amount to around $6 million in revenue per year. That would be enough to cover the cost incurred by the Fire Department to have its paramedics respond to medical emergencies and provide the services necessary to save lives.

Part of the problem is that the Fire Department is rarely paid in full for its services — only about $2.3 million was collected in all of 2018.

That's mainly because Medicare and Medicaid have their payments capped below what the Fire Department charges, and the Fire Department has to accept whatever Medicare or Medicaid says they are going to pay. That issue is compounded by the fact that Medicare/Medicaid calls make up 85% of Racine Fire Department’s medical responses.

That discrepancy has grown greatly in the past eight years.

In 2012, the Fire Department collected $1,632,163 out of $2,998,570 charged — a 54% collection rate. In 2018, the collection rate had fallen to 39%.

The Racine Fire Department has the added issue of serving a larger low-income population than surrounding municipalities. Hansen said that 45% of Oak Creek’s ambulance calls are covered by commercial insurance, which usually covers most of the cost, unlike Medicare or Medicaid. In Racine, as of 2018, only 7.8% of patients transported by ambulance were covered by commercial insurance.

Racine's call volume has been growing, too: from 8,229 calls in 2012 up to 9,316 patients billed last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.