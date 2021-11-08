What killed baby A.H.? Racine prosecutors believe he was shaken; defense says illness

RACINE — What killed baby A.H.?

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Just $5 gives you full access for 5 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

That is the underlying issue in a homicide trial currently underway in Racine County Circuit Court, where a jury must decide if A.H. died from injuries when he was allegedly shaken by his father, Jeremy Marquez, or whether the baby died from other causes.

The jury was seated on Nov. 1 and have listened to a week of testimony. The trial is to resume today.

Abuse from shaking was referred to as “shaken baby syndrome” when The Journal Times first reported on this case, but doctors now more commonly refer to it as “abusive head trauma.”

In some cases where a baby has died of abusive head trauma, there is a pattern of abuse; other bruises and sometimes fractured bones are often found.

In the case of A.H., there were no apparent injuries to suggest someone grabbed the baby and shook him. There were no fingermarks on his tiny body indicative of being held and shaken with force.

The signs of injury are all internal and resulted in bleeding on the brain and on the eyes.

Doctors testified for the prosecution that the internal injuries to A.H. were the classic signs of abusive head trauma.