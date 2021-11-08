What killed baby A.H.? Racine prosecutors believe he was shaken; defense says illness

RACINE — What killed baby A.H.?
That is the underlying issue in a homicide trial currently underway in Racine County Circuit Court, where a jury must decide if A.H. died from injuries when he was allegedly shaken by his father, Jeremy Marquez, or whether the baby died from other causes.
The jury was seated on Nov. 1 and have listened to a week of testimony. The trial is to resume today.
Abuse from shaking was referred to as “shaken baby syndrome” when The Journal Times first reported on this case, but doctors now more commonly refer to it as “abusive head trauma.”
In some cases where a baby has died of abusive head trauma, there is a pattern of abuse; other bruises and sometimes fractured bones are often found.
In the case of A.H., there were no apparent injuries to suggest someone grabbed the baby and shook him. There were no fingermarks on his tiny body indicative of being held and shaken with force.
The signs of injury are all internal and resulted in bleeding on the brain and on the eyes.
Doctors testified for the prosecution that the internal injuries to A.H. were the classic signs of abusive head trauma.
Referred to as the triad, the three injuries most associated with abusive head trauma are swelling of the brain, subdural hematoma (blood building up on the surface of the brain), and bleeding in the retinas of the eyes.
However, doctors testifying for the defense countered those injuries could stem from a number of causes, which are being considered in light of the absence of a pattern of abuse and the baby’s underlying health issues.
This case is medically complicated, and it’s more complicated after medical staff tasked with treating the dying baby made a crucial mistake.
What will the jury do when the scientists themselves have not reached consensus?
Case history
Jeremy Marquez, 27, is charged with reckless homicide for the 2019 death of his 3-month old son, A.H. (The Journal Times is not publishing the name of the deceased child.)
Marquez is accused of shaking his son, causing damage to the baby’s brain that led to his death. Marquez denied the accusations and maintains his innocence.
Marquez was caring for his son on Feb. 22, 2019 while the baby’s mother was out for the day.
Shortly before 3 p.m., he called the baby’s mother to say the infant was not breathing. She called 911.
Officers from the Racine Police Department were dispatched to the duplex where the baby lived with his mother.
At the door, they were met by Marquez, who handed over A.H. The officers began infant CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.
Paramedics intubated the baby but, according to courtroom testimony, the tube was placed incorrectly, so oxygen was actually pushed into his stomach, not his lungs.
The infant underwent 45 minutes of CPR.
A.H. was taken first to Ascension All-Saints Hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa.
Two tests confirm A.H. was brain dead. He was kept alive on life support until his organs could be donated.
Interview
Marquez was interviewed by RPD officers almost immediately after the baby was transported. The taped interview was shown to the jury.
In the interview, Marquez described the events that day.
He told police the baby was fussy, hot and sweating so profusely Marquez had to change his clothes. He tried three times to feed the baby, but A.H. kept throwing up his formula.
He told the police he thought something was wrong with the baby, perhaps a stomachache.
A.H. was born with a formula intolerance, and he threw up frequently until his mother found a soy formula he would tolerate. Further, he was recovering from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and reportedly had a persistent cough.
He was born at a normal weight but on the low end. Due to his struggles with formula intolerance and RSV, he had become underweight over time.
On this particular day, the baby was crying and sucking hard on his pacifier. Marquez put the baby in his infant swing where he finally fell asleep.
While the baby slept, Marquez said he took a shower and did a load of laundry. While he was in the kitchen, he heard noises from the baby, which he described as “strongly choking.”
He checked on his son. He said the boy was violently throwing up, to the point that formula was coming out of his nose.
“That’s when I knew something was wrong,” he told officers.
The baby made a noise and Marquez realized he was no longer breathing.
“I was freaking out,” he said.
After 911 was called, Marquez patted A.H. on the back because he did not know CPR.
In a recorded telephone call that Marquez made from the Racine County Jail, which was played for the jury, he admits he did not tell the police everything, could not immediately remember everything and lied because he was scared. He also said in the recording, “What happened, happened. I’m not lying.”
In a second recorded interview, Marquez was shown being questioned by police after learning his son had died.
He cried throughout the interview, was slumped over and barely audible.
However, Marquez challenged the police when they brought up injuries to A.H.
“What injuries?” he demanded.
Cause of death
Dr. Jessica Lelinski, an assistant medical examiner with Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, performed the autopsy on A.H.
She told the jury that baby A.H. died from damage to the brain that caused him to stop breathing, which led to cardiac arrest, and the injury to the brain was from “intentional trauma.”
Dr. Angela Rabbit, who is a child abuse pediatrician, told the jury the retinal hemorrhaging in baby A.H.’s eyes was serious.
“Both of his eyes were covered in blood,” she said.
She explained there are many causes of retinal hemorrhaging, but the pattern on A.H.’s eyes was most associated with trauma stemming from rotational forces on the head as seen in abusive head trauma.
Meningitis?
However, the doctors treating baby A.H. also ran a series of tests to determine if the injuries to baby A.H. could have been caused by something else, such an infection.
Rabbit said there was no evidence of meningitis on an MRI nor was the infant’s white blood cell count indicative of an infection.
However, the defense presented information that the injuries to baby A.H. could equally be explained by meningitis, an infection in the meninges, that results in inflammation of the fluid and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.
Baby A.H. was recovering from RSV, an upper respiratory infection, which could lead to meningitis.
According to court testimony, meningitis could make a baby sick, fussy and feverish. Eventually the baby could have a seizure, lose consciousness and stop breathing — many of the symptoms described by Marquez to the police in the hours after his son was transported to the hospital.
Dr. Evan Matches, a forensic pathologist with NAAG Pathology Labs, testified the testing on baby A.H. at the autopsy was not as thorough as it could have been.
He showed the jury the results of further testing, which showed pus around the brain, spinal cord and the nerves on the spinal cord.
“We don’t get pus around our brains without a reason,” he told the jury.
Matches also explained while an infection could move from upper respiratory to the brain through the bloodstream, it was also possible for the infection to move to the brain through the nasal cavity, and therefore would not show up on a blood test.
However, according to Dr. Rabbit, if the baby had meningitis, he would have been sick in the days leading up to his death.
According to the baby’s mother, on the day before his death he was his normal, smiling self.