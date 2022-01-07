West Bend man accused of leading police on nearly a 5 mile chase at speeds around 110 mph

RACINE — A West Bend man has been accused of leading police on nearly a 5-mile chase while reaching speeds near 110 mph.

Devon D. Bohannon, 34, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct 14, a deputy was patrolling on I-94 south of Highway G when he saw a car traveling at a higher rate of speed that was passing and weaving between cars. The deputy activated his radar which yielded a reading of 91 mph.

The deputy followed the car to an exit ramp, then activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop. The car came to a stop at a red light before abruptly accelerating through the red light and back onto the freeway. The deputy pursued the car for 4.8 miles, noting the car reached speeds near 110 mph while swerving between lanes.

At 3:52 p.m., the deputy contacted the registered owner of the car. He was told that Bohannon was in possession of the car and was in the process of buying it from him.

Bohannon was given a $1,750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

