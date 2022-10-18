 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

West Allis man charged with 5th OWI after allegedly crashing into a parked car and boat in Waterford

  • 0

WATERFORD — A West Allis man was charged with his fifty OWI after allegedly crashing into a parked car and boat in western Racine County.

A student debt holder is now able to apply for up to $20,000 in loan cancellation that the Biden administration promised in August after a live application went up online.
Joshua Malicki

Malicki

Joshua D. Malicki, 42, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fifth offense).

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the area of Grand Drive and Pleasant View Drive for a vehicle crashing.

Officers found a black Ford truck which had struck a parked truck and a boat.

There were two open cases of beer and several beer cans in the cabin of the Ford. Officers spoke to the driver, Malicki, who claimed a mechanical issue caused him to crash. Officers could smell alcohol coming from him, and he had glassy, bloodshot eyes as well as slow and slurred speech. He said he had two beers and a shot, and was driving home from the bar.

People are also reading…

He completed the field sobriety tests and refused to take a preliminary breath test, saying he "wasn't going to pass it anyway." He was arrested.

Malicki was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine Co. man charged with intentionally committing election fraud raises flurry of defenses

Racine Co. man charged with intentionally committing election fraud raises flurry of defenses

How do you defend someone who has admitted to committing a crime and that there is undeniable evidence that the defendant did what they are accused of doing? You say the defendant had to do what he did, or you say no crime was committed at all, or that the prosecution is unconstitutional, or you say all three.

That’s the plan for the defense of the Racine County man who admitted to requesting absentee ballots using the names of two elected officials he doesn’t like to prove it is possible.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UK pumpkin farm lets you pick a pumpkin and launch it from a cannon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News