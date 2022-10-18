West Allis man charged with 5th OWI after allegedly crashing into a parked car and boat in Waterford

WATERFORD — A West Allis man was charged with his fifty OWI after allegedly crashing into a parked car and boat in western Racine County.
Joshua D. Malicki, 42, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fifth offense).
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the area of Grand Drive and Pleasant View Drive for a vehicle crashing.
Officers found a black Ford truck which had struck a parked truck and a boat.
There were two open cases of beer and several beer cans in the cabin of the Ford. Officers spoke to the driver, Malicki, who claimed a mechanical issue caused him to crash. Officers could smell alcohol coming from him, and he had glassy, bloodshot eyes as well as slow and slurred speech. He said he had two beers and a shot, and was driving home from the bar.
He completed the field sobriety tests and refused to take a preliminary breath test, saying he "wasn't going to pass it anyway." He was arrested.
Malicki was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 17, 2022
Today's mugshots: Oct. 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Daniel Crespo
Daniel Crespo, 1300 block of Geneva Street, Racine, criminal trespass.
Marshawn Terrell Venzant
Marshawn Terrell Venzant, 6100 block of 108th Avenue, Kenosha, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).
Priscilla J. Armstrong
Priscilla J. Armstrong, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), felony bail jumping.
Abdiwali S. Farah
Abdiwali S. Farah, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, possession of cocaine.
Valerie R. Peterson
Valerie R. Peterson, 4200 block of Mona Park Road, Racine, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Alondro L. Pratt Jr.
Alondro L. Pratt Jr., 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, criminal damage to property.
Brian Aramburo
Brian Aramburo, 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Edgar Gabriel Armendariz
Edgar Gabriel Armendariz, 1300 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Quincy L. Darby
Quincy L. Darby, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Robert D. Hess
Robert D. Hess, 2900 block of Lake Vista Court, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams).
Lewis L. Jones
Lewis L. Jones, 1200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dumar D. LeBlanc
Dumar D. LeBlanc, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, felony bail jumping.
Joshua D. Malicki
Joshua D. Malicki, West Allis, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Andre Simpson
Andre (aka El-Shabazz Salahuddin) Simpson, 1100 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Mario T. Wilson
Mario T. Wilson, 5100 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Julius J. Elmer
Julius J. Elmer, Appleton, Wisconsin, conspiracy to commit deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon), conspiracy to commit manufacture/deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), conspiracy to commit deliver of methamphetamine (use of a dangerous weapon).