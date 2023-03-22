MOUNT PLEASANT — A West Allis man has been accused of ramming his vehicle into a woman’s car multiple times.

Martavis D. Anderson, 26, of the 3300 block of South Wollmer Road was charged with three felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, hit and run of an attended vehicle, and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, at 2:52 p.m. Sunday an officer was sent to Piggly Wiggly at 3120 Washington Ave. after a report of a hit and run.

The officer spoke with a woman, who reportedly said that her ex-boyfriend, Anderson, had been at her home to pick up some belongings. The woman said that when she and her two children, both under the ages of 6, left the home, she saw that Anderson was following them.

According to the complaint, while the woman’s vehicle was at a stop light, Anderson allegedly got out of his vehicle and began pounding on the window of hers.

While the vehicles were traveling on Green Bay Road, Anderson allegedly sideswiped the woman’s vehicle and then rear ended it while honking his horn and yelling.

The woman reportedly said that she drove past multiple businesses trying to get help and that Anderson continued to follow her.

Anderson allegedly struck the woman’s car again and tried to pin her car in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot.

The total damage to the woman’s car was estimated to be about $2,000.

Anderson was found in West Allis and taken into custody.

Anderson was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

