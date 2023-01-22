 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Allis man accused of committing five burglaries between Dec. 21-Jan. 12

RACINE — A West Allis man has been accused of committing five burglaries between Dec. 21 and Jan. 12.

Joseph Zupan

Zupan

Joseph A. Zupan, 38, was charged with four felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 21, deputies were sent to the BP at 2010 Raynor Ave. in response to a burglar alarm.

They spoke to the owner are reviewed surveillance video that showed a man throw a brick through the window and take $750, as well as 24 cartons of cigarettes worth $3,900.

The cost to repair the window was estimated to be about $400.

The complaint said that on Dec. 24, deputies were sent to the BP at 7812 Loomis Road. The owner said the window was shattered with a rock and about $1,000 and cigarettes were stolen.

The cost to repair the window was estimated to be about $1,000.

According to the complaint, on Jan. 2, a deputy was sent to Andy's Hardware at 26404 Oakridge Drive. Surveillance video showed the same man throw a brick through the glass door and then take about $6,900 worth of cigarettes.

The cost to fix the broken door was estimated to be less than $1,000.

The complaint said that on Jan. 8, a deputy was sent to Dover Food Mart at 2010 Raynor Ave. after someone threw a brick through the window and took $200 in change and $2,380 worth of cigarettes.

The cost to repair the window was estimated to be $7,000.

According to the complaint, on Jan. 12, an investigator was sent to Arya's BP at 500 State St. after someone broke the window and stole cigarettes.

The person was reportedly driving a dark-colored 2000s sedan.

In all of the burglaries, it was noted that the suspect used a large black garbage bag to steal the items.

On Jan. 17, Zupan was arrested following a pursuit.

According to the complaint, 15 packs of cigarettes, 60 cigarillos, 23 rolls of pennies, a large brick and an empty black garbage bag were found in his car.

Zupan was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

