Welfare check results in drug paraphernalia charge

RACINE — A woman who was found walking in the cold in the middle of the night, now faces charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrea N. Allen, 33, is facing one charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Mount Pleasant Police officer encountered the woman walking northbound on Lathrop Avenue at 12:18 a.m. on Wednesday. The officer stated that since it was 18 degrees outside, the officer decided to check on the individual to see if she was OK.
The individual identified herself as Allen and told the officer that she had been kicked out of a friend’s house. Allen asked if the officer could give her a ride to the area near Gateway Technical College, 1001 S. Main St.
The officer asked why she had been kicked out and Allen said that it had been for personal reasons and that the fight had been verbal, not physical.
The officer noticed that Allen was grinding her teeth and that her pupils were pinpoint, which led to the officer requesting two officers come and conduct a search of the woman.
According to the officer, Allen consented to being searched by a female officer. She allegedly stated she had “Chore Boy” copper scrubbing pads and glass pipes on her person. Copper scrubbing pads are used to retain pieces of crack in the pipe and prevent hot pieces of crack from being inhaled.
The search yielded three glass pipes, 17 copper scrubbing pads, a chop stick Allen allegedly used to pack the scrubbing pads and two pen caps.
The officer asked Allen if she needed medical attention, which she allegedly declined. Allen allegedly told the officer that the last time she had smoked had been at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Allen was transported to the Racine County Jail without incident.
At Allen’s hearing on Wednesday, she reported a change of address to the 1000 block of Main Street. Online court records indicate a signature bond was set. Her status conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 27.
