Welfare check results in drug paraphernalia charge

RACINE — A woman who was found walking in the cold in the middle of the night, now faces charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrea N. Allen, 33, is facing one charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Mount Pleasant Police officer encountered the woman walking northbound on Lathrop Avenue at 12:18 a.m. on Wednesday. The officer stated that since it was 18 degrees outside, the officer decided to check on the individual to see if she was OK.

The individual identified herself as Allen and told the officer that she had been kicked out of a friend’s house. Allen asked if the officer could give her a ride to the area near Gateway Technical College, 1001 S. Main St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The officer asked why she had been kicked out and Allen said that it had been for personal reasons and that the fight had been verbal, not physical.

The officer noticed that Allen was grinding her teeth and that her pupils were pinpoint, which led to the officer requesting two officers come and conduct a search of the woman.