Wednesday shooting allegedly fueled by injuries to 2-year-old child

RACINE — A shooting last Wednesday that left a man seriously injured allegedly occurred because the suspect believed that the victim caused injuries to a 2-year-old child, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim, a 22-year-old Racine man, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue. He was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

On Friday, police arrested Malik D. Hale, 22, of the 300 block of Luedtke Avenue for the shooting. He is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hale went to the victim’s residence with the mother of the injured child to confront the victim about what had happened to the 2-year-old earlier that day. The mother had left the child there to play with a relative, and when she picked him up she saw that there was a bite mark and a scratch on him. A relative told the mother that the victim had hit her child.