Wednesday shooting allegedly fueled by injuries to 2-year-old child

RACINE — A shooting last Wednesday that left a man seriously injured allegedly occurred because the suspect believed that the victim caused injuries to a 2-year-old child, according to a criminal complaint.
The victim, a 22-year-old Racine man, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue. He was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
On Friday, police arrested Malik D. Hale, 22, of the 300 block of Luedtke Avenue for the shooting. He is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the criminal complaint:
Hale went to the victim’s residence with the mother of the injured child to confront the victim about what had happened to the 2-year-old earlier that day. The mother had left the child there to play with a relative, and when she picked him up she saw that there was a bite mark and a scratch on him. A relative told the mother that the victim had hit her child.
When the mother returned to the residence later that day with Hale, the victim pulled up outside the residence in a vehicle as they were preparing to leave. Hale then went to talk to him, punched the victim and pulled the him out of the vehicle.
The mother saw the victim running away down the street and then heard gunshots. Hale then ran back and got into the vehicle with the mother, with a gun in his hand, and told her to drive. The victim told police that Hale had shot him.
Hale was previously convicted of obstructing an officer in Kenosha County in 2016 and battery by a prisoner in Racine County in 2014.
Hale’s initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court was set for 1:30 p.m. today, via video and telephone conferencing due to the public health crisis.
