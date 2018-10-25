RACINE — The 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Prospect Street on Wednesday night has been identified by Racine police as Vyshonn Avitia.
The Racine Police Department responded to the scene at 7:57 p.m. after a report of gun shots in the area and found Avitia who had suffered a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Police urge any witnesses or citizens with information to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756 or contact Investigator Rasmussen at 262-635-7774.
Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text messages should begin with RACS.