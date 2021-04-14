 Skip to main content
Wednesday afternoon vehicle pursuit ends at Walgreens in Racine, police say
Wednesday afternoon vehicle pursuit ends at Walgreens in Racine, police say

Walgreens vehicle pursuit

A few Racine Police Department vehicles are left over after a vehicle pursuit ended at the Walgreens parking lot on North Memorial Drive on Wednesday. 

 Journal Times staff

RACINE — Multiple Racine Police Department vehicles were at the scene of a vehicle pursuit that ended at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Walgreens, 819 N. Memorial Drive.

Racine Police Sgt. Ryan Comstock said Wednesday afternoon the situation was "very fluid." He did not share many details.

Comstock said there had been one arrest made so far as a result of the pursuit. He said he was not sure when or where the vehicle pursuit began, but that it ended in the Walgreens parking lot.

Management at Walgreens declined to comment. 

