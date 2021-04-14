Wednesday afternoon vehicle pursuit ends at Walgreens in Racine, police say

Journal Times staff
RACINE — Multiple Racine Police Department vehicles were at the scene of a vehicle pursuit that ended at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Walgreens, 819 N. Memorial Drive.
Racine Police Sgt. Ryan Comstock said Wednesday afternoon the situation was "very fluid." He did not share many details.
Comstock said there had been one arrest made so far as a result of the pursuit. He said he was not sure when or where the vehicle pursuit began, but that it ended in the Walgreens parking lot.
Management at Walgreens declined to comment.
