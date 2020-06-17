'We need prayers' Racine County Sheriff says amid nationwide unrest

“I wish I was there to intervene,” Schmaling said, adding that other law enforcement officers “have an obligation to intervene in a situation like that. And I don’t care what your rank is.”

But since the three other Minneapolis police officers on the scene on May 25 didn’t stop Chauvin from killing Floyd, and the whole nine minutes was caught on video and shared widely online, Schmaling said the “actions of a few … makes all of our badges look tarnished.”

“It’s disheartening. We’re working very hard to work with our community to build that level of trust that is there. I’m asking our citizens to give us that opportunity and be good partners with us,” Schmaling continued. “When we make mistakes, we own them … 99.99% of us (law enforcement officers) are good people who are there to help you, your family.”

When Willow Newell, a Racine County Youth in Governance representative, asked about what training and education the county’s law enforcement officers undergo, Lt. Cary Madrigal filled her in.