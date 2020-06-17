'We need prayers' Racine County Sheriff says amid nationwide unrest

YORKVILLE — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says that law enforcement officers “need prayers” right now.
He addressed Racine County Board’s Government Services Committee on Tuesday evening, aiming to provide elected officials with “a better understanding of these challenging times we’re all facing.”
“We really truly need our community’s support,” the sheriff told County Board supervisors and those listening in during the virtual public meeting. “We’re looking for change just like everyone else … We want to know that we’re supported and we need prayers, to be very frank.”
First there was COVID-19, which forced new operations and procedures for law enforcement officers and in detention centers nationwide, including the Racine County Jail.
Then there was the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, igniting weeks of peaceful protests alongside civil unrest and violent riots across the country with demonstrators decrying instances of police brutality, alleged excessive public spending on law enforcement and racism.
Schmaling said “he had a hard time” watching the video of now-former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneel on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. He called the actions of those officers “sickening.”
“I wish I was there to intervene,” Schmaling said, adding that other law enforcement officers “have an obligation to intervene in a situation like that. And I don’t care what your rank is.”
But since the three other Minneapolis police officers on the scene on May 25 didn’t stop Chauvin from killing Floyd, and the whole nine minutes was caught on video and shared widely online, Schmaling said the “actions of a few … makes all of our badges look tarnished.”
“It’s disheartening. We’re working very hard to work with our community to build that level of trust that is there. I’m asking our citizens to give us that opportunity and be good partners with us,” Schmaling continued. “When we make mistakes, we own them … 99.99% of us (law enforcement officers) are good people who are there to help you, your family.”
When Willow Newell, a Racine County Youth in Governance representative, asked about what training and education the county’s law enforcement officers undergo, Lt. Cary Madrigal filled her in.
“There is a continuous surge for additional training to come back to our troops. We would be remiss if we didn’t pay attention to what is going on in the nation today,” said Madrigal, adding that the Sheriff’s Office is looking to invest more in training command staff to better understand diversity.
“When we get out of academy, we have training that continues. I’d love to say we are constantly training, but we are also constantly working … Every day we try to be better.”
District 1 Supervisor Nick Demske, who represents the south side of Racine and has carried a “Black Lives Matter” sign at area demonstrations this month, said he has been “thrilled” to hear that the Sheriff’s Office continues seeking further education on diversity and racism.
Supervisor Fabi Maldonado, whose 2nd District lies within the City of Racine, said that he is “very grateful” that Sheriff Schmaling is “willing to work with us” after the sheriff said he would share his office’s use of force policy and body camera policy with the public.
District 3 Supervisor Steve Smetana, whose district includes parts of Racine’s north side, thanked the Sheriff’s Office “for everything they have done these past few months” regarding COVID and the ongoing civil unrest. “We couldn’t have done it without you guys.”
The beat of the drum
No justice, no peace
Sitting in the street
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
We will not be silenced
Say it louder
Love
Washington Avenue
Latinx for black lives
Respect
Monday's protest
Community member's raised fist
Monday's protest
Am I next?
Monday's protest
"No lives matter until black lives matter"
Monday's protest
Signs and hand gestures
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Hands up, don't shoot
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Raised fist
Monday's protest
Many masks
Liberty
Tyrese and George
Monday's protest
Marching
Monday's protest
Police presence
Monday's protest
Stop killing
Who do I call
At Monday's protest
Say their names
On Washington Ave
Police the police
We will not be silenced
Olivia Owens (left) drums
Olivia Owen (middle) drums
Flare
Hands up
Marching
Antoine Gosa
Sitting on 14th
I can't breathe
Sitting and clapping on 14th Street
County Board Supervisor Nick Demske with a Black Lives Matter sign
Filming the protest
Police at the protest
Young boys look on as marchers go down 14th Street
Dogs can march in protests too!
Police officers on scene
Construction workers look on
A young person poses
Blue overalls and Black Lives Matter
Protesting on Washington Avenue
Filming protest from her window above Washington Avenue
We can't breathe
Marchers with their arms up
