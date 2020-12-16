We Energies warns customers of Zelle scam

Scammers pretending to be from We Energies are calling customers demanding they pay hundreds of dollars right away or risk disconnection, according to a news release from We Energies. The scammers are having customers use the payment app Zelle.

In the past week, scammers have specifically targeted customers in the Burlington, Waterford and Mukwonago areas, We Energies said.

Multiple We Energies customers have fallen victim, Alison Trouy, senior communications specialist in media relations for We Energies, said in an email. So far, she said, losses are in the thousands of dollars.

In one case, a customer said the scammers used what sounded like a We Energies recording as a greeting, and sent a fake receipt with a We Energies logo on it after they received the money.

"As a reminder, we are not disconnecting residential customers right now, and we will never demand payment through apps like Zelle," Trouy said in the email. "If you are ever in doubt about a phone call, hang up and call us. It’s not rude — it’s safe."

For more scam warning signs, visit we-energies.com/home/scam_warning.htm

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0