RACINE COUNTY — We Energies issued a media advisory Friday, saying that it had received reports of almost 200 phone scam attempts between Oct. 11-12.

“Using a service disconnection threat, scammers try to convince you to purchase prepaid debit cards and provide the card information to them,” We Energies said. “We Energies does not solicit payment from customers in a threatening manner. If you get a call that sounds suspicious, hang up immediately and call us."

