'We Energies' phone scam one of top complaints to DATCP last month

A phone call scam has been going around lately where callers pretend to be from We Energies. They may manipulate caller ID to display "We Energies" or use a recording that sounds like it's from the electricity and natural gas company.

The caller may say you haven't paid your bills, threaten to turn off your power or natural gas in a short amount of time and demand immediate payment, often by prepaid debit card or another unusual payment method, such as Bitcoin.

Grace Atherton, communications director of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, said this scam is “very common” and it “goes around every so often.” The issue was one of the top calls the DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline received in May, she said.

Atherton provided the following information via email:

Utility companies will contact you by mail if your account is overdue. They may also call you if your services are at risk of being terminated, but they will never demand immediate payment over the phone. If a caller demands a utility payment by prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer, it is a scam.

How to protect yourself: