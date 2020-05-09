Wauwatosa man reportedly threatened shoot people on a boat

WATERFORD — A Wauwatosa man reportedly threatened to shoot people on a boat in Waterford while allegedly intoxicated.
Robert Schweitzer, 31, was charged with a count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
Last Sunday, May 3, a Waterford officer was dispatched to the Waterford boat launch on 123 North River Street for a report of a disorderly intoxicated subject.
Upon arrival, the 911 caller flagged down the officer and pointed to Schweitzer.
The officer made contact with Schweitzer and noticed he had glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol. Schweitzer stated that he didn't consume alcohol because he is diabetic.
Schweitzer's girlfriend was sitting in a boat with a 20-month-old child and appeared visibly upset and had been crying.
She stated that she and Schweitzer had argued all afternoon while boating. Other people became involved and Schweitzer yelled at them, threatening to shoot them. Schweitzer stated, "do any of you have guns? I have my 45 in the truck and I will shoot all you (expletive)."
The officer searched Schweitzer's car and no firearms were located.
As of Friday morning, Schweitzer remained in custody on a $100 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: May 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Bradley W Phillips
Bradley (aka Jago) W Phillips, 1100 block of 4 Mile Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense).
Rashawn C Roushia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rashawn C Roushia, 2000 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, obstructing an officer.
John H Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
John H Smith, 1300 block of Maple Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Wesley Bryan Yoakum
Wesley Bryan Yoakum, 2000 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marvell G Lynch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marvell G Lynch, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, criminal damage to property.
Lance L Moore Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lance L Moore Jr., 700 block of Seventeenth Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Robert J Schweitzer
Robert J Schweitzer, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Latia D Abbott
Latia D Abbott, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dennis L Andrist
Dennis L Andrist, 26500 block of Kendra Lane, Waterford, strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Amy N Funderburk
Amy (aka Nichole Morris) N Funderburk, Walworth, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), possession of a controlled substance, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, felony bail jumping.
Keyontae L Howard
Keyontae L Howard, 2100 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, attempt armed robbery (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), attempt first degree intentional homicide (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping.
Barry W Kothlow
Barry W Kothlow, 1200 block of Howard Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
