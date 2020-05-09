Wauwatosa man reportedly threatened shoot people on a boat

You are the owner of this article.
Wauwatosa man reportedly threatened to shoot people on a boat
Wauwatosa man reportedly threatened to shoot people on a boat

WATERFORD — A Wauwatosa man reportedly threatened to shoot people on a boat in Waterford while allegedly intoxicated. 

Robert Schweitzer, 31, was charged with a count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

Robert Schweitzer

Schweitzer 

Last Sunday, May 3, a Waterford officer was dispatched to the Waterford boat launch on 123 North River Street for a report of a disorderly intoxicated subject.

Upon arrival, the 911 caller flagged down the officer and pointed to Schweitzer.

The officer made contact with Schweitzer and noticed he had glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol. Schweitzer stated that he didn't consume alcohol because he is diabetic. 

Schweitzer's girlfriend was sitting in a boat with a 20-month-old child and appeared visibly upset and had been crying.

She stated that she and Schweitzer had argued all afternoon while boating. Other people became involved and Schweitzer yelled at them, threatening to shoot them. Schweitzer stated, "do any of you have guns? I have my 45 in the truck and I will shoot all you (expletive)."

The officer searched Schweitzer's car and no firearms were located.

As of Friday morning, Schweitzer remained in custody on a $100 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

