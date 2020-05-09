Wauwatosa man reportedly threatened shoot people at Waterford boat launch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERFORD — A Wauwatosa man last weekend reportedly threatened to shoot people on a boat in Waterford while allegedly intoxicated.

Robert J. Schweitzer, 31, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, with penalty enhancements for being a repeat offender.

According to a criminal complaint:

Last Sunday, May 3, a Waterford Police officer was dispatched to the Village of Waterford boat launch at 123 North River St. for a report of a disorderly intoxicated subject.

Upon arrival, the 911 caller flagged down the officer and pointed to Schweitzer.

The officer made contact with Schweitzer and noticed he had glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol. Schweitzer stated that he didn't consume alcohol because he is diabetic.

Schweitzer's girlfriend was sitting in a boat with a 20-month-old child and appeared visibly upset and had been crying.

She stated that she and Schweitzer had argued all afternoon while boating. Other people became involved and Schweitzer yelled at them, threatening to shoot them. Schweitzer allegedly stated, "do any of you have guns? I have my 45 in the truck and I will shoot all you (expletive)."