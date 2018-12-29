MOUNT PLEASANT — A Waukesha man if facing a potential charge for an eighth offense of drunken driving following a traffic stop and arrest Friday night on Interstate 94.
According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office:
At 8:46 p.m. Friday, a deputy was on routine patrol and conducting traffic enforcement on northbound Interstate 94/41 near Highway KR. The deputy observed a Jeep Wrangler pass him at a high rate of speed, well over the 60 mph posted limit. The Jeep reportedly began to weave between cars despite the light snow that was falling at the time.
The deputy was able to pace the Jeep at 100 mph before he was able to get the vehicle to pull over. The Jeep's driver was identified as Kevin Tarbox, 47, of Waukesha.
The investigation revealed that Tarbox had a revoked driving status and seven prior operating while intoxicated convictions starting in 1994 and his latest being in 2015. Tarbox was also on probation for his latest OWI conviction, however he had not been compliant with probation requirements and had a felony warrant for his arrest through Wisconsin Community Corrections. Further, Tarbox had been mandated to maintain absolute sobriety and admitted to drinking.
Tarbox complied with requests to complete field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested on a pending charge of operating while intoxicated, eighth offense. He was being held as of Friday night at the Racine County Jail on a cash bond of $6,283 as well as the Wisconsin Community Corrections warrant.
“It’s hard to comprehend that someone with seven prior OWIs was not incarcerated and was able to earn his eighth OWI tonight," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Friday night. "Although he was traveling over 100 mph in a construction zone on slick road conditions while allegedly intoxicated, we are all breathing a sigh of relief tonight that he didn’t seriously injure or kill an innocent person.”
Out in force
Schmaling also wanted to remind motorists that the Sheriff's Office is participating in the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign through January 1.
"During this time we will patrol in greater numbers and for longer hours to arrest impaired drivers and get them off the road," Schmaling advised.
The Sheriff’s Office wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season and encourages the use of responsible modes of transportation such as designated drivers, Saferide, ride sharing services, or public transit.
