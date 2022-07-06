Waukesha man faces charges after 4th of July crash in Racine County

DOVER — A 27-year-old man faces charges for a Fourth of July drunk driving crash.

Corey M. Lapp, from Waukesha, was charged with a felony count of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6 p.m. on Monday, a deputy of the Racine County Sheriff's Office was on Plank Road and Beaumont Avenue when he saw a two-vehicle accident.

A black Mazda was in a grassy area and the driver was identified as Lapp. The other vehicle was a Toyota Camry, and the driver said they were struck by the Mazda in the intersection. There were three passengers in the Camry including a child.

When speaking to Lapp, the deputy noticed two plastic cups that had the odor of alcohol. There was also an item that looked like a cigarette that smelled like marijuana. He was placed under arrest for an OWI, and a search of the Mazda found a baggie containing 4.2 grams of marijuana and a half-wrapped cigar with 0.7 grams of marijuana.

Lapp was given a $3,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.