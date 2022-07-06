Waukesha man faces charges after 4th of July crash in Racine County

DOVER — A 27-year-old man faces charges for a Fourth of July drunk driving crash.
Corey M. Lapp, from Waukesha, was charged with a felony count of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6 p.m. on Monday, a deputy of the Racine County Sheriff's Office was on Plank Road and Beaumont Avenue when he saw a two-vehicle accident.
A black Mazda was in a grassy area and the driver was identified as Lapp. The other vehicle was a Toyota Camry, and the driver said they were struck by the Mazda in the intersection. There were three passengers in the Camry including a child.
When speaking to Lapp, the deputy noticed two plastic cups that had the odor of alcohol. There was also an item that looked like a cigarette that smelled like marijuana. He was placed under arrest for an OWI, and a search of the Mazda found a baggie containing 4.2 grams of marijuana and a half-wrapped cigar with 0.7 grams of marijuana.
Lapp was given a $3,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 5, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dwayne E. Gray
Dwayne E. Gray, 1300 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, theft of movable property (special facts), misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenneth Johnson
Kenneth (aka Lonnie Grandberry) Johnson, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Corey M. Lapp
Corey M. Lapp, Waukesha, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), possession of THC.
Donnie J. Maynor
Donnie J. Maynor, 300 block of Meadowview Court, Waterford, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Earnest Phillips
Earnest Phillips, 1200 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Tatiana T. Powell
Tatiana T. Powell, Antioch, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Jose L. Rodriguez
Jose L. Rodriguez, 700 block of High Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Jose E. Alvarez
Jose E. Alvarez, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael E. Andresen III
Michael E. Andresen III, 1600 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tytianna T. Jones
Tytianna T. Jones, 1100 blocks of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Marshall F. Kolbeck
Marshall F. Kolbeck, 3900 block of 19th Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+).
Brian A. McGee
Brian A. McGee, 3100 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rodney C. Miller
Rodney C. Miller, 200 block of 16th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Reginald J. Sparkman
Reginald (aka Red Little) J. Sparkman, 200 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).
Jonathan M. Thornton
Jonathan M. Thornton, 1500 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Michael M. Tillman
Michael M. Tillman, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Darrin A. Biles
Darrin A. Biles, 400 block of West Boulevard, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Anthony L. Cannon
Anthony L. Cannon, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Michael A. Cantwell
Michael A. Cantwell, 3800 block of Wyoming Way, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Willneal D. Cheeks
Willneal D. Cheeks, 1600 block of ½ Chatham Street, Racine, hit and run (injury), possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Katherine M. Dixon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Katherine M. Dixon, 2200 block of 53rd Street, Kenosha, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Matthew J. Fuchs
Matthew J. Fuchs, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.