Waukesha man allegedly cashed $3,500 in checks fraudulently from Cotton Exchange Restaurant

WATERFORD — A Waukesha man allegedly cashed in fraudulent checks worth over $3,500.
Christopher A. Teuteberg, 23, was charged with two felony counts of uttering a forgery and unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Jan. 20, an officer responded to a report of a fraudulent check made by the owner of the Cotton Exchange Restaurant, 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford. He said someone cashed a check of $1,378.27 against his business. The check was made out to Teuteberg, but the owner of the Cotten Exchange said that Teuteberg wasn't an employee of his.
An officer spoke to an investigator for Landmark Credit Union who stated the check was deposited into his account via the mobile deposit application. Two-hundred dollars was withdrawn from his account afterwards. Another check from the Cotton Exchange ostensibly written to Teuteberg worth $2,391.76 was deposited into his account, also through the mobile deposit application. Teuteberg was called to confirm it was him making the deposits.
Landmark Credit Union reported suffering a total loss of $2,389.24 between the two incidents.
Teuteberg was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kye L Bass
Kye L Bass, 1700 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, possession of THC.
Quincy Adam Bevers
Quincy Adam Bevers, 1800 block of West 6th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dashontay L King
Dashontay L King, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping.
Dean E Pogorzelski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dean E Pogorzelski, N6800 block of County Road DD, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Christopher A Teuteberg
Christopher A Teuteberg, Waukesha, Wisconsin, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents.
Darryl L Watkins
Darryl L Watkins, 4800 block of 32nd Avenue, Kenosha, deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams).
Earl C Yoakum
Earl C Yoakum, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer, forgery.
Daisy Kay Parrish
Daisy Kay Parrish, 200 block of West Main Street, Waterford, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.