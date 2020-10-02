Waukesha man allegedly cashed $3,500 in checks fraudulently from Cotton Exchange Restaurant

WATERFORD — A Waukesha man allegedly cashed in fraudulent checks worth over $3,500.

Christopher A. Teuteberg, 23, was charged with two felony counts of uttering a forgery and unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 20, an officer responded to a report of a fraudulent check made by the owner of the Cotton Exchange Restaurant, 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford. He said someone cashed a check of $1,378.27 against his business. The check was made out to Teuteberg, but the owner of the Cotten Exchange said that Teuteberg wasn't an employee of his.

An officer spoke to an investigator for Landmark Credit Union who stated the check was deposited into his account via the mobile deposit application. Two-hundred dollars was withdrawn from his account afterwards. Another check from the Cotton Exchange ostensibly written to Teuteberg worth $2,391.76 was deposited into his account, also through the mobile deposit application. Teuteberg was called to confirm it was him making the deposits.

Landmark Credit Union reported suffering a total loss of $2,389.24 between the two incidents.

Teuteberg was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday.