Waukesha man accused of child enticement in Racine County

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Waukesha man has been accused of child enticement. He allegedly claimed it wasn't wrong to perform oral sex on a 16-year-old girl.

Kyle J. Kurka, 33, was charged with a felony count of child enticement.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 23, an investigator with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was assigned to the FBI Milwaukee Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The investigator was tasked with having an undercover persona on many different social media platforms of a girl under the age of 18.

The investigator spoke with an individual on the app Whisper with a username of DOuTASTEgood? and the two initiated a text conversation. The two had conversations from Sept. 23-Oct. 23 on both the Whisper and Kik apps.

The investigator identified herself as a 16-year-old girl and the user, later identified as Kurka, identified himself as a 33-year-old man.

Kurka had been grooming the child by offering gifts and drugs.

He repeatedly expressed a desire to perform oral sex on the investigator's persona and sent sexually explicit messages. The two made plans to meet in person on Oct. 23 at the Pike River Pathway.

Kurka arrived at the destination and approached the table where the investigator was waiting. He was then taken into custody and interviewed. He said he did believe he was coming to meet a 16-year-old girl and said he did not believe it was wrong to perform oral sex on a 16-year-old girl due to her being almost 18.

Kurka was given a $500,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is encouraging parents to monitor their children’s social media and other online activities. Parents are to converse with their children about internet safety and how to ask an adult for help. Parents can visit missingkids.org/netsmartz/resources for age-appropriate PowerPoint presentations and videos about starting meaningful conversations.

"The Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with the FBI to capture this sickening pedophile who was attempting to victimize a child," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated in a news release. "Although these investigations can be challenging and labor intensive, we stand ready to protect the innocence of children."