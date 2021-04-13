Waukegan man charged with 4th OWI, reportedly told officer he was 'stupid' for driving

STURTEVANT — A Waukegan, Illinois, man has been charged with his 4th OWI, reportedly telling the arresting officer he was “stupid” for driving.

Mauricio S. Acosta, 55, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and misdemeanor counts of failure to install ignition interlock device and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the area of Highway 20 and Interstate 94 for an impaired driver. The car was seen swerving, and shortly after the complaint, the officer found the car at Kwik Trip, 944 SE Frontage Road.

The officer saw the driver, Acosta, laying on his back in the grass nearby and a woman was standing off to the side of the car with keys in her hand. She said she removed them from the car after she saw him stumbling and fall to the ground.