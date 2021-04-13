Waukegan man charged with 4th OWI, reportedly told officer he was 'stupid' for driving

STURTEVANT — A Waukegan, Illinois, man has been charged with his 4th OWI, reportedly telling the arresting officer he was “stupid” for driving.
Mauricio S. Acosta, 55, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and misdemeanor counts of failure to install ignition interlock device and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, an officer with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the area of Highway 20 and Interstate 94 for an impaired driver. The car was seen swerving, and shortly after the complaint, the officer found the car at Kwik Trip, 944 SE Frontage Road.
The officer saw the driver, Acosta, laying on his back in the grass nearby and a woman was standing off to the side of the car with keys in her hand. She said she removed them from the car after she saw him stumbling and fall to the ground.
The officer spoke to Acosta and noticed he had extremely slurred speech. When asked if he was driving, he gave multiple, conflicting answers. When asked why he stopped at the Kwik Trip, he said it was because he was stupid. When asked about why he’s stupid, he responded with “you know why.” He said he was not supposed to drive and he had so many DUIs.
When asked how much he had to drink, Acosta pointed at the car and said just what was in it. The car was searched; and an empty bottle of wine and another bottle of the same wine was found. A preliminary breath test was performed; Acosta reportedly had a result of 0.266, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08.
Acosta was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 12
Today's mugshots: April 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
