Waukegan man allegedly pointed a gun at his passenger's head while in the car

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Waukegan man allegedly pressed a gun to his passenger's head while driving a car.

Alan Flores

Flores

Alan M. Flores, 31, was charged with misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, officers were sent to the Knights Inn at 1149 Oakes Road for a man with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a woman who said she and Flores were driving when they began to argue. Flores then pressed a gun on her head and she fled.

Officers made contact with Flores and located a Glock 9mm with no magazine in the passenger seat. Flores did not have a valid concealed carry permit. He also said he removed the magazine from the pistol when police arrived.

Flores was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is on Feb. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

