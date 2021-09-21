Waukegan man allegedly had psychedlic mushrooms, nitrous oxide in car

RACINE — A Waukegan, Illinois, man allegedly had 56.5 grams of psychedelic mushrooms as well as nitrous oxide containers in his car when pulled over by a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Oscar Gallegos, 22, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin less than or equal to 100 grams and misdemeanor counts of possess with intent to abuse a hazardous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, the deputy noticed a car going about 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 94 approaching 7 Mile Road.

The officer conducted a stop and spoke to the driver, Gallegos, and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car. When asked if there was any marijuana in the car, he said he had a small amount in the ashtray and a grinder. He gave both of the items to the deputy. A bag was searched and inside was a digital scale with a white powdery substance on it.