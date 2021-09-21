Waukegan man allegedly had psychedlic mushrooms, nitrous oxide in car

RACINE — A Waukegan, Illinois, man allegedly had 56.5 grams of psychedelic mushrooms as well as nitrous oxide containers in his car when pulled over by a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Oscar Gallegos, 22, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin less than or equal to 100 grams and misdemeanor counts of possess with intent to abuse a hazardous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, the deputy noticed a car going about 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 94 approaching 7 Mile Road.
The officer conducted a stop and spoke to the driver, Gallegos, and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car. When asked if there was any marijuana in the car, he said he had a small amount in the ashtray and a grinder. He gave both of the items to the deputy. A bag was searched and inside was a digital scale with a white powdery substance on it.
A search of the vehicle found a backpack that contained multiple nitrous oxide containers. When asked if he had been using the nitrous oxide, Gallegos said he hadn’t used it in about a week. Also in the backpack were a plastic sandwich baggie and a grocery bag containing a combined total of 56.5 grams of psychedelic mushrooms.
Gallegos was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 20
Today's mugshots: Sept. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Quantrale D Mathews
Quantrale D Mathews, 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Andrew M Pettit
Andrew M Pettit, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Carlos C Santiago Jr.
Carlos C Santiago Jr., 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jahleel A Spencer
Jahleel A Spencer, 1000 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, hit and run (injury), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).
Lucas Michael Cunningham
Lucas Michael Cunningham, 1700 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Robert John Joseph
Robert John Joseph, 3700 block of 92nd Place, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacqueline A McNeil
Jacqueline A McNeil, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Thomas J Monette
Thomas J Monette, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Ana C Nuno
Ana C Nuno, 600 block of 16th Street, Racine, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jessica R Stevens
Jessica R Stevens, 800 block of Main Street, Union Grove, disorderly conduct.
Steven A Brown Jr.
Steven A Brown Jr., 3500 block of 17th Street, Racine, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Oscar Gallegos
Shawn J Jesse
Shawn J Jesse, 100 block of Kendall Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Kimberly R Kobylinski
Kimberly R Kobylinski, 100 block of Accipiter Court, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.