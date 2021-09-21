 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waukegan man allegedly had psychedlic mushrooms, nitrous oxide in car
0 Comments

Waukegan man allegedly had psychedlic mushrooms, nitrous oxide in car

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Waukegan, Illinois, man allegedly had 56.5 grams of psychedelic mushrooms as well as nitrous oxide containers in his car when pulled over by a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Former US Official Defends, Pentagon's Acknowledgement , of Kabul Drone Strike. Former US Official Defends, Pentagon's Acknowledgement , of Kabul Drone Strike. On September 19, Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Mike Mullen defended the Pentagon's response to the deadly Aug. 29 drone strike that killed 7 children. . On September 19, Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Mike Mullen defended the Pentagon's response to the deadly Aug. 29 drone strike that killed 7 children. . On September 17, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said , "We now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-Khorasan or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.". On September 17, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said , "We now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-Khorasan or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.". ABC reports that ten civilians, including seven children, were killed in the strike. The target of the strike, who was believed to be a terrorist, was actually a U.S. aid worker. . Gen. Kenneth McKenzie called the incident "a mistake" and offered his , "profound condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed.". Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Mike Mullen defended McKenzies response, saying, , "I thought what Gen. McKenzie did was right.". We've done this for years ... we've had drone strikes that were very effective over many years and didn't kill any civilians and we've also had drone strikes which did, Adm. Mike Mullen, Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, via ABC. We've done this for years ... we've had drone strikes that were very effective over many years and didn't kill any civilians and we've also had drone strikes which did, Adm. Mike Mullen, Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, via ABC. He added the strike's execution being in a, "confused environment" , contributed to the difficulty of the situation. When asked if there should be accountability for the incident, Mullen responded, , "I absolutely think there should.". He also added that there should be accountability for the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying, , "I hope that there is."

Oscar Gallegos, 22, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin less than or equal to 100 grams and misdemeanor counts of possess with intent to abuse a hazardous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, the deputy noticed a car going about 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 94 approaching 7 Mile Road.

Oscar Gallegos

Gallegos

The officer conducted a stop and spoke to the driver, Gallegos, and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car. When asked if there was any marijuana in the car, he said he had a small amount in the ashtray and a grinder. He gave both of the items to the deputy. A bag was searched and inside was a digital scale with a white powdery substance on it.

A search of the vehicle found a backpack that contained multiple nitrous oxide containers. When asked if he had been using the nitrous oxide, Gallegos said he hadn’t used it in about a week. Also in the backpack were a plastic sandwich baggie and a grocery bag containing a combined total of 56.5 grams of psychedelic mushrooms.

Gallegos was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are there more floods?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News