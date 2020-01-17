Waukegan, Ill., woman reportedly drove drunk with infant in her car

RACINE — More than a year after she was charged with reportedly drinking and driving with an infant in the car, a Waukegan woman is back in a Racine County courtroom.

Amy P. Lee, 28, is charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle.

Lee was originally due in court for the charge in February 2019, but she failed to appear and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She returned to court Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Dec. 31, 2018, an officer stopped a pickup truck driving north on Interstate 94 that did not have a registration. The truck also reportedly crossed the left lane divider multiple times and did not maintain speed. Inside the backseat of the truck was an infant in a car seat.

The officer noticed the smell of alcohol when Lee rolled down her window halfway. He saw a red Solo cup and asked what it was. Lee said she did not drink, but when the officer said the cup smelled like it was full of hard alcohol.

An open, half-empty bottle of Hennessy was reportedly found in her purse and Lee reportedly failed field sobriety tests.