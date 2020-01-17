Waukegan, Ill., woman reportedly drove drunk with infant in her car

RACINE — More than a year after she was charged with reportedly drinking and driving with an infant in the car, a Waukegan woman is back in a Racine County courtroom.
Amy P. Lee, 28, is charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle.
Lee was originally due in court for the charge in February 2019, but she failed to appear and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She returned to court Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Dec. 31, 2018, an officer stopped a pickup truck driving north on Interstate 94 that did not have a registration. The truck also reportedly crossed the left lane divider multiple times and did not maintain speed. Inside the backseat of the truck was an infant in a car seat.
The officer noticed the smell of alcohol when Lee rolled down her window halfway. He saw a red Solo cup and asked what it was. Lee said she did not drink, but when the officer said the cup smelled like it was full of hard alcohol.
An open, half-empty bottle of Hennessy was reportedly found in her purse and Lee reportedly failed field sobriety tests.
Lee told the officer she was going to Milwaukee to see her best friend. At first, she said the child was hers, and then said the infant was her husband's son. She allegedly could not tell the officer the child's, or the child's father's, last name, only calling the infant "King" and the infant's father "Travis."
After Lee's arrest, there was reportedly no responsible party or parent of the child found to come to Racine and pick up the infant.
As of Thursday afternoon, Lee remained in custody on a $1,000 signature bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Justin L Carter
Justin L Carter, 700 block of Villa St., Racine, pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony personal identity theft, obstructing an officer.
Marcus T Matthews
Marcus T Matthews, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, possession of marijuana.
Victor D Casiano-Colon
Victor D Casiano-Colon, 3300 block of Kentucky St., Racine, operate a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
