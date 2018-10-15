ROCK COUNTY — A 20-year-old Waterford woman and her 22-year-old passenger from Whitewater were pronounced dead after the woman’s car collided with a bus carrying a volleyball team last weekend, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash reportedly occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday on Highway N in Lima Township, near Whitewater.
The woman has been identified as Savannah M. Sloniker of Waterford. Her passenger was identified as Anthony Tre Shaun Payton of Whitewater.
The Honda Civic that Sloniker was driving reportedly crossed the center line and struck the bus head on, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Sloniker and Payton were pronounced dead at the scene.
The bus was reportedly carrying the woman’s volleyball team from Bethel University in Minnesota, according to the Associated Press.
Bethel Director of Athletics Bob Bjorklund said in an email to faculty of the St. Paul university that all players, coaches and the bus driver returning from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater match are OK but shaken up, the Associated Press reported.
The Sheriff's Office also said the bus driver and the 19 passengers on the bus were not injured.