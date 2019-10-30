TOWN OF WATERFORD — Two weeks after being charged with her seventh OWI, a Town of Waterford woman allegedly crashed into a utility pole on Monday and now faces her eighth operating while intoxicated charge.
Heather Ruisch, 58, of the 5700 block of West Peninsula Road, was charged with her seventh OWI on Oct. 14 in Waukesha County. Then, on Wednesday, she was charged in Racine County with her eighth OWI, in addition to two counts of felony bail jumping.
Her sixth OWI conviction came in 2013 in Racine County. Her first was in 1996 in Walworth County.
According to the most recent criminal compliant:
At 5:20 p.m. Monday, a Waterford Police Department officer was dispatched to the 5400 block of Buena Park Road, west of the Fox River, where they found Ruisch's vehicle resting against a utility pole.
Ruisch had left the scene after being picked up by someone else and was later tracked down by the officer. Ruisch appeared to be "moving very lethargically, had droopy eyelids, dilated pupils and spoke slowly," according to the officer.
When asked why she left the scene, Ruisch reportedly said she "wanted to take her dog, Chance, back to this residence." After being transported back to the crash site, she was asked to perform standardized field sobriety testing and failed to complete any successfully.
When asked if she had anything to drink or took any prescribed medications, the officer reported that Ruisch said she took "something for her ADHD" and Lorazepam, a medication that can be used to treat anxiety as well as seizure disorders.
Ruisch faces a maximum of a $25,000 fine as well as 12 years and six months in prison for each of the OWI charges if convicted.
Her next Racine County court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 6 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. She remained in custody at the County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ozie Brown Jr.
Ozie Brown Jr., 1300 block of Prospect Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Kenneth M. Cooley
Kenneth M. Cooley, Waukesha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Mary L. Day
Mary L. Day, 5800 block of Fifth Avenue, Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of narcotic drugs.
Julius Fleming
Julius Fleming, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Terrance C. Grayson
Terrance C. Grayson, 1600 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of THC.
Donald W. Greenhalgh
Donald W. Greenhalgh, 2200 block of Shoop Street, Racine, hit and run causing an injury.
Christina M. Holman
Christina M. Holman, 6400 block of 37th Avenue, Kenosha, felony bail jumping.
Francisca L. Martinez
Francisca L. Martinez, 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Keith M. Miller
Keith M. Miller, 28500 block of Arrow Road, Waterford, hit and run causing an injury.
Alejandro Roman
Alejandro Roman, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Nehemiah S. Agnew
Nehemiah S. Agnew, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan M. Arebalo
Juan M. Arebalo, 1200 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Lashonda L. Carter-Windmon
Lashonda L. Carter-Windmon, 4000 block of Marquette Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony L. Charles
Anthony L. Charles, 300 block of Chicago Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Sevon T. Curry
Sevon T. Curry, Milwaukee, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Donald H. Duddles
Donald H. Duddles, Waterford, pointing a firearm at or towards another, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Melissa A. Holewinski
Melissa A. Holewinski, 3000 block of Drezel Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer.
Caleb B. Martinez
Caleb B. Martinez, 1700 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Erik E. Peterson
Erik E. Peterson, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert J. Stenseth
Robert J. Stenseth, 2600 block of Sumac Drive, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devin M. Trice
Devin M. Trice, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).
David J. Wetherell
David J. Wetherell, Sullivan, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
