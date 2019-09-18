WATERFORD — A divided Town Board voted Wednesday morning not to resume fire and emergency medical service contract negotiations with the Village of Waterford.
It's a move that jeopardizes intergovernmental relations and that will let 1,000 town households fall under the jurisdiction of the Tichigan and Rochester volunteer fire companies beginning Jan. 1.
In a last-ditch effort to preserve the current contract, the Village Board voted earlier this month to extend the agreement through 2020 to allow more time to hash out the details. By rejecting the extension, the Town Board cemented its decision made last month to cancel the contract, leaving the Rochester Volunteer Fire Co. to pick up coverage in the southern area of the town that the village’s Fire Department currently serves.
Village President Don Houston, in an attempt to give different avenues for negotiation, laid out three options for the town, and Town Supervisor Dale Gauerke relayed those at the meeting. Houston proposed: for the village to cover the existing area for $20,000 per year plus EMS fees; for the village to cover 50% of the town for $10,000 per year plus EMS fees; and for the village to cover the entire town for $101,940 per year.
In comparison, the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co.’s proposal for covering the entire town is $179,000, or $77,060 more than the village's proposal.
Town Chairman Tom Hincz and supervisors Tim Szeklinski and Nick Draskovich voted against a motion to reopen the negotiations, while supervisors Teri Jendusa-Nicolai and Gauerke voted in favor of continuing discussions.
“We’ve got to think about the long-term growth of the town,” Szeklinski said in an interview after the vote. It was “a very tough decision” to vote against further negotiations, he added.
Szeklinski’s son volunteers at the Tichigan Fire Co., but Szeklinski said he did not consider recusing himself from the vote because he and his son don’t discuss the company much.
“Even if I would have recused myself, it would have tied and the original thing would have stood,” Szeklinski said.
Response time concerns
Gauerke, Jendusa-Nicolai and several town residents expressed concern that town residents currently under protection of the village Fire Department could experience longer response times because the Fire Department is staffed 24/7, whereas the Tichigan and Rochester fire companies are not. The Tichigan Fire Co. has a second station south of the Caldwell area of the town, but it is not currently manned.
“If a rescue squad can come in two or three minutes from the village, versus even (Tichigan’s) station two — if it is rehabbed, it’s going to be operated with volunteers, not with onsite staff — so it can’t possibly match the response time,” Gauerke said in an interview. “Every minute can be the difference between a life saved or lost. … For the southern part of the town, I think the village fire and rescue is better equipped to handle those emergencies, and the northern part of the town around Tichigan Lake, probably Tichigan Fire is just fine.“
To maintain a similar response speed for the southern part of the town, Jendusa-Nicolai suggested a call-intercept agreement between the village and town fire departments. Such an agreement would have the closest unit to respond to a call, she said.
“Say that couple with their baby calls, ‘Our baby’s not breathing, we need a paramedic in two minutes,’” Jendusa-Nicolai said. “(With) the intercept plan, that call would go to the closest place so they can get to them. We would pay the village for doing that on a per-call basis. That would be, I think, my next move to make sure those highly critical calls are covered.”
Jendusa-Nicolai said that while she felt the Tichigan Fire Co. could scale its services to effectively cover the entire town in the future, she did not think it was prepared to do so on such short notice.
"Tichigan didn't ask for this, so I don't think they should be rushed into (the decision)," she said.
Officials with the Tichigan Fire Company did not immediately respond to an email on Wednesday about the change in service.
Closed to comment
The meeting — which took place at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday — was closed to public comment, but a handful of residents still attended.
Town resident Tammie Begotka, during the meeting, challenged Hincz’s decision to close the meeting to comment.
“Wouldn’t you want to hear from the people that you serve on what our comments are, what our concerns are?” Begotka said.
Hincz responded, “No, because if I opened it up, then it would be everybody sitting there, and we have had two meetings to discuss this with public information.”
After the meeting, Begotka told The Journal Times that she lives in the town’s Waterford Woods subdivision and has had to call the village Fire Department before to treat her son. Personnel arrived at her house in two minutes, she said.
'Something's wrong here'
Despite the vote, Begotka said she hopes the Town Board would still reconsider its stance.
“The fact that they don’t let people comment and give our opinions, something’s wrong here,” Begotka said.
Town resident Scott Burns voiced the same opinion.
“I just wish we could have had the opportunity to give input on this,” Burns said. “The only opportunities that the residents were given ended up in closed session, and we weren’t allowed to talk, so this has just been run through.”
At a joint meeting on Sept. 4, town and village officials vowed to work together moving forward. On the agenda were discussions on the fire/EMS contract, the police contract and a boundary agreement. All items were left unresolved except for the fire contract, with the Village Board voting to extend it and the Town Board voting to consider reopening negotiations.
The village contracts with the town for police coverage, and Police Chief Matt Johnson said on Sept. 4 that he hoped the department could continue to serve both communities. Both municipalities’ leaders were also open to a boundary agreement that would limit the amount of the town’s land that the village could annex.
Other points of contention
Now, the police contract and boundary agreement seem to be non-starters.
Village Administrator Zeke Jackson previously threatened to end “any way that we cooperate” with the town if the supervisors did not reverse course. Houston indicated Wednesday that the Village Board may indeed end up severing ties between the two communities.
“I don’t know what our next steps are going to be,” Houston said. “It’s up to the board, but I doubt if it’ll include the town.”
Gauerke, who has served on the board for more than a quarter century, warned fellow Town Board members before the vote that not reconsidering the cancellation would damage the town and village’s relationship for the foreseeable future.
“The decision we make today could either heal or destroy our relationship with the village for a generation to come,” Gauerke said.
Jendusa-Nicolai had similar concerns, saying, “I didn’t want to give the village the impression that, ‘Nope, we’re not working with you,’ because now everything else is just going to spiral down from there.”
Szeklinski denied that the Town Board was effectively cutting off intergovernmental relations with the vote.
“We want to work together,” Szeklinski said. “We want to work together; I do.”
But Houston did not see it that way after the meeting.
“To me, it’s very clear on how the town wants to work with us: They don’t,” Houston said. “Like I said, I got the message loud and clear, as our board did.”
