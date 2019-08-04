WATERFORD — An alleged drunken driver led Waterford Police on a brief chase to his house after fleeing a traffic stop late Saturday night, according to Waterford Police Sgt. William Jeschke.
At about 10:45 p.m., an officer stopped Robert W. Martinsen, 41, of the 700 block of Fox Lane, on Highway 36 south of Highway 164 because one of his headlights was reportedly out. The officer reportedly smelled alcohol as he spoke with Martinsen.
The officer called Jeschke for backup. When Jeschke and the other officer asked Martinsen to leave his vehicle to perform sobriety tests, he reportedly said, “I’m not going to do that!”
Officers again ordered Martinsen out, but he allegedly put his truck in drive and sped off southbound on Highway 36. Officers chased Martinsen to his residence, where he reportedly got out of his truck and ran to his front door.
Martinsen reportedly ignored orders to stop and officers used a Taser on him.
Martinsen “was extremely cooperative following the Taser deployment,” Jeschke said.
Police have referred charges of fleeing or eluding an officer, obstructing an officer and operating while intoxicated third offense. Martinsen was in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Sunday afternoon, records show.
Andrai A. Barrios
Andrai A. Barrios, 300 block of Edward Street, Burlington, misdemeanor retail theft (less than $500), felony bail jumping.
Deonta D. Butler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deonta D. Butler, Milwaukee, receiving stolen property (between $2,500 and $5,000), felony bail jumping.
Keisha Marie Farrington
Keisha Marie Farrington, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating motor vehicle while revoked.
Thomas G. Gray
Thomas G. Gray, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle.
Aaron D. Johnson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Aaron D. Johnson, Detroit, MI, felony personal identity theft, forgery, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), financial transaction card, fraudulent use (less than $2,500).
Freddie D. Manns III
Freddie D. Manns III, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, failure to register with the sex offender registry, obstructing an officer.
Dorcas D. Tate
Dorcas D. Tate, 9000 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/ manufacture THC (less than 200 grams), possession with intent to delivery (between 5 and 15 grams of cocaine).
Darryl E. Knowlin
Darryl E. Knowlin, 100 block of Seventh Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Catherine Rabell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Catherine Rabell, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Daniel E. Lambert
Daniel E. Lambert, 1000 block of Reiley Court, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, manufacture/deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Skyler J. Nicewarner-Amettis Jr.
Skyler J. Nicewarner-Amettis Jr., manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than 100 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine with intent to distribute near a school, maintaining a drug trafficking place with intent to distribute a controlled substance place near a school, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melissa J. Ochoa
Melissa J. Ochoa, 2000 block of Case Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than $500).
Eve M. Hoendervoogt
Eve M. Hoendervoogt, 300 block of Trail of Pines Lane, Rochester, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devin C. Molina
Devin C. Molina, 600 block of Highway DD, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
