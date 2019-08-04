{{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — An alleged drunken driver led Waterford Police on a brief chase to his house after fleeing a traffic stop late Saturday night, according to Waterford Police Sgt. William Jeschke.

At about 10:45 p.m., an officer stopped Robert W. Martinsen, 41, of the 700 block of Fox Lane, on Highway 36 south of Highway 164 because one of his headlights was reportedly out. The officer reportedly smelled alcohol as he spoke with Martinsen.

The officer called Jeschke for backup. When Jeschke and the other officer asked Martinsen to leave his vehicle to perform sobriety tests, he reportedly said, “I’m not going to do that!”

Officers again ordered Martinsen out, but he allegedly put his truck in drive and sped off southbound on Highway 36. Officers chased Martinsen to his residence, where he reportedly got out of his truck and ran to his front door.

Martinsen reportedly ignored orders to stop and officers used a Taser on him.

Martinsen “was extremely cooperative following the Taser deployment,” Jeschke said.

Police have referred charges of fleeing or eluding an officer, obstructing an officer and operating while intoxicated third offense. Martinsen was in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Sunday afternoon, records show.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

Load comments