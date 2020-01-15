Waterford Police officer awarded for saving 10-month-old's life

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Kaysie wasn’t breathing right. The 10-month-old was choking.

Her parents called 911, then started performing the Heimlich maneuver and CPR at the direction of the 911 dispatch operator. Assistant Waterford Fire Chief Tom Nehring called the situation “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Officer Anthony Floreani was the first on the scene.

For his efforts, Floreani on Monday received a lifesaving award from his Waterford Police Department and a leadership coin from the Waterford Fire Department, a commendation presented “to leaders who provide exceptional and wild levels of customer service” to the people they serve.

At 2:22 p.m. on Dec. 21, Kaysie was turning blue and going limp. Floreani swooped the baby up and began performing CPR.

A minute passed. Kaysie was still choking. Floreani kept going for a full 2 minutes.

“He didn’t panic. He didn’t stop. He didn’t give up,” Nehring said, complimenting the Wisconsin native who has been with the Waterford Police Department since 2016.

Kaysie finally stirred.