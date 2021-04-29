Waterford middle school issues notice after reports of gun threat found to be unsubstantiated

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To be absolutely clear, we work through a protocol that has been dictated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. We make decisions based on the evidence that we discover. Our evidence provided little indication that a threat was even made. However, in the event that it was made, we continued to follow the process of conducting a full threat assessment and communicating with the police out of an abundance of caution, which produced a conclusion of no credibility. The police affirmed that the situation was handled appropriately.

The idea that Fox River staff did not respond to the situation is simply false. The use of social media to create a false narrative of events and repetition of false information is harmful to all of our students.

At this time, we will continue to work with students to develop appropriate behaviors and responses to difficult situations. Some students may be worried because these allegations are real to them and we respect that. If your student is experiencing anxiety, please reach out to our counselors at Fox River.