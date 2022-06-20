Waterford man must pay $40,000 in civil stormwater case in Milwaukee

WATERFORD — A Waterford man was ordered to pay almost $40,000, and is prohibited from submitting stormwater permitting documents to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for three years, after he reportedly did not know how to use the DNR’s website to submit the proper paperwork and claims he was refused help.

On June 10, Steven R. Sharpe, 72, of Waterford, was sentenced to pay a monetary penalty of $39,531 and was banned from submitting such documents to the DNR for a period of three years, according to a news release Monday from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

A jury found Sharpe guilty of failing to obtain a stormwater permit, failing to develop a stormwater management plan and failing to inspect stormwater best management practices after a trial May 16-18 before Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Kristy Yang.

Sharpe also pleaded no contest to a violation alleging that he failed to implement and maintain stormwater best management practices at a City of Milwaukee construction site.

The project site is located at North 96th and West Allyn streets on the north side of Milwaukee.

“The Department of Justice is committed to taking environmental violations to trial when necessary to protect the environment and achieve a just result,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “Thank you to DNR and DOJ, whose diligent work led to this victory for our environment.”

Evidence presented at trial from two DNR stormwater experts established that Sharpe was an operator at a construction site in the City of Milwaukee. Sharpe told The Journal Times that he was an architect acting as a consultant, and not an operator.

Despite having an agreement to bring the site into compliance with state stormwater laws, Sharpe failed to obtain a permit and otherwise prevent the runoff of pollutants from the site to nearby waterways.

Sharpe said he completed stormwater management plans, a restoration plan and a wetland delineation plan. However, he was unable to submit them on the DNR’s website and thus they were never formally processed. Sharpe said he has trouble with computers.

He had an in-person meeting with DNR representatives in 2016, and he said they refused to help him with the website, telling him to figure it out on his own.

“They would not assist me in doing that, which really upset us,” Sharpe said.

A large cost

Sharpe said the money he is paying is more than two years of his Social Security income. He said he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and possibly has 18 months to live. He is dealing with bills for his chemotherapy as well, he said.

The two owners of the property settled for $10,000 fines each.

Sharpe said he felt the charges he received were “absolutely not” fair.

“I felt I was really dealt the wrong blow,” Sharpe said. “It’s crazy. I didn’t learn anything from this other than I have to not trust the DNR ever for asking for their assistance to meet their regulations. They totally ignored me and told me to deal with it. That is ridiculous.”

A trashed property

The case was tried by Wisconsin Assistant Attorneys General Tressie Kamp and Bradley Motl, with assistance from paralegal LaVina Melby and legal associate Carly Henry. In addition to DNR witnesses, many legal and enforcement staff at DNR were “instrumental” to obtaining this jury verdict, the news release stated.

Nearby residents had been throwing concrete, trash and other rubbish on the site, and Sharpe and site workers were unaware of the condition of the property.

“People would just tear it up,” Sharpe said.

The DNR stopped by without notice and issued citations.

But Sharpe said even despite the pollutants, there was “absolutely no harm for any waters of the City of Milwaukee, the State of Wisconsin or any adjacent property owners. Nobody knew more about the care and welfare of this site than I did and the guys I hired to do it.”

