WATERFORD — A Waterford man who is accused of driving across a farm to flee from police is facing his sixth OWI charge.

Nathan Adam Pfefferkorn, 52, of the 4800 block of Elm Island Circle, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (sixth) and attempting to flee or elude an officer.

According to a criminal complaint, at 1:28 a.m. on Monday, an officer saw a vehicle swerving out of its lane on Highway 164.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, Pfefferkorn, who reportedly smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot, glassy eyes and was slurring his speech.

The officer also reported that Pfefferkorn was confused about his location and admitted to having one beer.

When another officer arrived, Pfefferkorn allegedly began slowly driving the vehicle forward until it went off the road into a grassy area.

According to the complaint, the vehicle then turned onto Cedar Lane, encountered a dead end and circled back to Highway 164.

The vehicle reportedly reached speeds of 90 mph in a 55 mph zone before traveling into a farm field off Apple Road.

The vehicle was found at 3:46 a.m. on a bike trail near Highway 36 and Malchine Road in Caledonia.

At 6 a.m., an officer reported seeing Pfefferkorn walking on Kramer Drive and took him into custody.

The complaint said a preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.115 and Pfefferkorn was arrested.

Pfefferkorn was given a $3,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.