Waterford man charged with 4th OWI after allegedly driving while high on marijuana with children in car

WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been charged with his fourth OWI after allegedly driving while high on marijuana with children in his car.

Nicholas Richard Knetzger, 39, of the 400 block of North Sixth Street, was charged with three felony counts of operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood (4th, with minor child in car) and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, at 7:11 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer saw a car driving at around 70 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. The officer then activated their lights and conducted a stop on the car.

When approaching the car, the officer noticed there were three children in the backseat. The officer immediately could detect the smell of marijuana coming from the car. The driver, identified as Knetzger, said he was in a hurry to get the kids to a baseball game in Muskego. When asked when he last used marijuana, he said “right before we left the house.”

A search was done on the car and a smoking pipe with some burnt and some fresh marijuana packed in it. Knetzger was then placed under arrest.