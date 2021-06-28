Waterford man charged with 4th OWI after allegedly driving while high on marijuana with children in car

WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been charged with his fourth OWI after allegedly driving while high on marijuana with children in his car.
Nicholas Richard Knetzger, 39, of the 400 block of North Sixth Street, was charged with three felony counts of operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood (4th, with minor child in car) and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint, at 7:11 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer saw a car driving at around 70 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. The officer then activated their lights and conducted a stop on the car.
When approaching the car, the officer noticed there were three children in the backseat. The officer immediately could detect the smell of marijuana coming from the car. The driver, identified as Knetzger, said he was in a hurry to get the kids to a baseball game in Muskego. When asked when he last used marijuana, he said “right before we left the house.”
A search was done on the car and a smoking pipe with some burnt and some fresh marijuana packed in it. Knetzger was then placed under arrest.
Knetzger was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 25
Today's mugshots: June 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Nicholas D Hall
Nicholas D Hall, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Torion C Crumiell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Torion C Crumiell, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, neglecting a child (consequence is bodily harm), possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.
William D McCoy
William D McCoy, Phoenix, Arizona, attempt first degree intentionally homicide (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), felony intimidation of a witness (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by outstate felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Latoya L Monette
Latoya L Monette, 600 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Willie L Cox
Willie L Cox, 6000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Wendell W Fairman
Wendell (aka Leon Miller) W Fairman, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC.
Raekwon M Parker
Raekwon M Parker, 1100 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping.
Raysean White
Raysean White, 4000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Roshon D Peterson
Roshon D Peterson, 3100 block of Pritchard Drive, Mount Pleasant, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nicholas Richard Knetzger
