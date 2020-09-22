Waterford man charged with 4th OWI after allegedly driving into a tree

WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been charged with his fourth OWI after driving into a tree while allegedly drunk.
Nathan H. Rausch, 29, of the 500 block of Oak Lodge Road, is charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a general alcohol concentration enhancer added on.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:03 p.m. on Monday, a Waterford Police officer was dispatched to a report of single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Aber Drive and North Fifth Street. Dispatchers advised that the vehicle had backed up, jumped the curb and hit a tree.
Upon arrival, the officer located the vehicle with its lights on and the rear passenger side resting against a tree. A single occupant, later identified as Rausch, was slumped over the wheel showing no signs of movement. When the officer knocked on the window, Rausch began to move. He looked at the officer and said "I am sorry" and appeared to be very confused. The officer could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. He ordered Rausch to put the vehicle in park and then exit it, but when Rausch attempted to exit the vehicle he nearly fell over and required officers to catch him.
Rausch advised that he had drank about 10-12 beers and was on his way to someone's house. He said he had been drinking since 7 p.m., but did not say when he stopped drinking. He admitted to operating the vehicle prior to hitting the tree but denied striking it. When asked why he was in the area, he stated he was "drinking around the block a few times." The officer noted that Rausch had heavily slurred speech and glossy, bloodshot eyes.
Rausch was asked to complete standardized field sobriety tests, and during them he displayed several signs of impairment. He was given a preliminary breath test and it showed a value of 0.205 blood alcohol content. The legal limit in Wisconsin is .08 percent.
Rausch was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday with the condition that he does not drive nor posses or consume any alcohol.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Juan C Pineda Bustos
Juan C Pineda Bustos, Watertown, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).
Sabastian C Ransom
Sabastian C Ransom, 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of THC.
Nathan H Rausch
Nathan H Rausch, 500 block of Oak Lodge Road, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Nicole C Rebstock
Nicole C Rebstock, 1000 block 13th Avenue, Union Grove, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, fraudulent use of a credit card, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Feroz B Shaghasi
Feroz B Shaghasi, Clayton, California, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terral L Martin
Terral (aka Relly) L Martin, 1600 block of State Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), obstructing an officer.
Craig M Pitts
Craig M Pitts, 1000 block of Marquette Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Dondrell C Halmon
Dondrell C Halmon, Chicago, Illinois, possession of a firearm by outstate felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC.
