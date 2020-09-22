Waterford man charged with 4th OWI after allegedly driving into a tree

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been charged with his fourth OWI after driving into a tree while allegedly drunk.

Nathan H. Rausch, 29, of the 500 block of Oak Lodge Road, is charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a general alcohol concentration enhancer added on.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:03 p.m. on Monday, a Waterford Police officer was dispatched to a report of single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Aber Drive and North Fifth Street. Dispatchers advised that the vehicle had backed up, jumped the curb and hit a tree.

Upon arrival, the officer located the vehicle with its lights on and the rear passenger side resting against a tree. A single occupant, later identified as Rausch, was slumped over the wheel showing no signs of movement. When the officer knocked on the window, Rausch began to move. He looked at the officer and said "I am sorry" and appeared to be very confused. The officer could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. He ordered Rausch to put the vehicle in park and then exit it, but when Rausch attempted to exit the vehicle he nearly fell over and required officers to catch him.