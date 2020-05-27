Waterford man arrested after allegedly stealing power equipment from garage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been arrested after allegedly stealing power equipment from an unlocked garage.

According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Anstedt, 29, from the Village of Waterford, was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged theft of a snowblower and power washer from an unlocked garage. Recommended charges include burglary, possession of burglary tools, recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the release, deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Racine Street at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a suspicious person. The complainant said she believed she saw a man dressed in all black carrying something and when he saw her, he ran from the area.

Deputies learned from local law enforcement about Anstedt, who has a list of prior convictions including a theft charge from 2011 that was dismissed but read into his record. Deputies attempted to contact him at his last known address but there was no response.