Waterford man arrested after allegedly stealing power equipment from garage

WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been arrested after allegedly stealing power equipment from an unlocked garage.
According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Anstedt, 29, from the Village of Waterford, was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged theft of a snowblower and power washer from an unlocked garage. Recommended charges include burglary, possession of burglary tools, recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the release, deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Racine Street at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a suspicious person. The complainant said she believed she saw a man dressed in all black carrying something and when he saw her, he ran from the area.
Deputies learned from local law enforcement about Anstedt, who has a list of prior convictions including a theft charge from 2011 that was dismissed but read into his record. Deputies attempted to contact him at his last known address but there was no response.
At about 4:41 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched back to the 500 block of Racine Street for a reported burglary of a garage. The victim reported that his power washer and snowblower had been stolen. Deputies located tracks in the grass they believed were left by the suspect and followed them to the same apartment where they had tried to make contact with Anstedt.
This time someone opened the door, and deputies found that a power washer and snowblower that had been partially disassembled. Anstedt was arrested at the apartment. He allegedly told deputies he stole the items to support his drug habit.
Anstedt remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon at the Racine County Jail.
In light of the incident, Sheriff’s officials reminded citizens to lock doors not only to homes but also garages and storage sheds and to take steps to ensure that any removable property is secured.
Today's mugshots: May 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Delvin S Hoard
Delvin S Hoard, 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Donald K Patrick
Donald K Patrick, 4000 block of North Main Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.
John M Reins Casper
John M Reins Casper, 7900 block of Greendale Avenue, Burlington, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacob A Stroman
Jacob A Stroman, Chicago, Illinois, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Elizabeth M Suwyn
Elizabeth M Suwyn, 3800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, failure to report to jail.
David M Thames
David M Thames, Grayslake, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, operating while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Cruz C Tobias
Cruz C Tobias, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Kendal O Watson
Kendal O Watson, 2200 block of Lawn Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Amy R Woodward
Amy R Woodward, 700 block of Virginia Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer.
Chester Randolph III
Chester Randolph III, 2000 block of Carmel Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeffrey J McWhorter
Jeffrey (aka Darian Adams) J McWhorter, 2900 block of Waterview Creek, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1 to 5 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ryan L Dobs
Ryan L Dobs, Redgranite, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Michael A Conner
Michael A Conner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim.
Kevin M Francois
Kevin M Francois, 1300 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of THC, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
