Waterford man arrested after allegedly stealing power equipment from garage

Waterford

WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been arrested after allegedly stealing power equipment from an unlocked garage.

According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Anstedt, 29, from the Village of Waterford, was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged theft of a snowblower and power washer from an unlocked garage. Recommended charges include burglary, possession of burglary tools, recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the release, deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Racine Street at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a suspicious person. The complainant said she believed she saw a man dressed in all black carrying something and when he saw her, he ran from the area.

Deputies learned from local law enforcement about Anstedt, who has a list of prior convictions including a theft charge from 2011 that was dismissed but read into his record. Deputies attempted to contact him at his last known address but there was no response.

At about 4:41 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched back to the 500 block of Racine Street for a reported burglary of a garage. The victim reported that his power washer and snowblower had been stolen. Deputies located tracks in the grass they believed were left by the suspect and followed them to the same apartment where they had tried to make contact with Anstedt.

This time someone opened the door, and deputies found that a power washer and snowblower that had been partially disassembled. Anstedt was arrested at the apartment. He allegedly told deputies he stole the items to support his drug habit.

Anstedt remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon at the Racine County Jail.

In light of the incident, Sheriff’s officials reminded citizens to lock doors not only to homes but also garages and storage sheds and to take steps to ensure that any removable property is secured.

