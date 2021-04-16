Waterford man arrested after allegedly setting basket of clothes ablaze, leading to house fire

WATERFORD — A house fire resulted Thursday night after a married couple allegedly got into an argument and the husband set a basket of clothes on fire.
The man, Wade Hotchkiss, 44, has been recommended for charges of arson and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse related, among others.
Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 215 S. Water St., Waterford, for a fire at about 8:30 Thursday, according to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. The complainant stated the house was on fire in the bathroom and the bedroom.
Once deputies and Waterford Fire and Rescue arrived on scene, it was determined all occupants were out of the residence. Wade Hotchkiss, 44, his wife, and two children, ages 12 and 17, were inside the residence when the fire started, the release said.
When deputies asked Hotchkiss how the fire stated, he stated that after an argument with his wife, he started a basket of her clothes on fire. The fire was started in their bedroom, which caused the carpet and bedroom door to catch fire, officials said.
Based on the statements by Hotchkiss, and evidence collected at the scene, Hotchkiss was taken into custody and held at the Racine County Jail on the following recommended charges: four counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, arson of a building, arson of property other than a building, felony criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse related).
