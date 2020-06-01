Waterford man allegedly committed multiple acts of theft over several months, now charged

WATERFORD — A Waterford man allegedly committed multiple acts of theft over a span of months.
Christopher Anstedt, 30, of the 400 block of Racine Street, was charged with three counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, five counts of misdemeanor theft, 10 counts of felony bail jumping, 10 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, a count of criminal damage to property and a count of burglary of a motor home or trailer home.
According to a criminal complaint:
On March 18, a Waterford officer spoke with a victim at the 400 block of Racine Street who advised that the lockbox of her front door had been cut off and a lamp was taken from her apartment. She believed it was her downstairs neighbor, Anstedt, that was responsible.
On March 16 a Waterford officer spoke with a victim at the 500 block of Racine St. who said items were taken from his vehicle overnight while it was parked in the driveway.
The items included assorted papers, a skill saw, a jig saw and a bag of swim clothes.
On that same date, the officer spoke with another victim in the 400 block of Racine Street who stated that her garage had been entered and items were taken. She said a GPS unit and music CDs were taken from the car and yellow spray paint was taken from the garage.
The officer noticed there were shoe prints on the car leading him to believe that the person came from the garage next to it and dropped down from the rafters. He learned the garage next to the victim's was Anstedt's mother's.
During the course of the investigation, the officer learned that the saws and lamp that were stolen were located in a closet in the hallway of the 400 block of Racine Street and that closet was adjacent to the apartment that Anstedt lives in with his mother. He learned the closet is in a common area, but most used by Anstedt and his mother.
The officer then spoke to Anstedt who was wearing shows with a similar bottom pattern as seen on one of the victim's car. He initially denied taking any of the items and said he was doing a lot of Xanax and blacked out.
He also said a friend was staying over with him on March 15 and that he was the one who took the items. He said he took a lot of Xanax on March 15 and woke up the next day with a lot of stuff that wasn't his including papers. He said he went through cars but didn't commit any burglaries.
He went on to say that he has little memory of what he does on Xanax and could not say he did not do the crimes. When asked about the shoe print, he eventually said it was likely that he jumped over the wall in his mother's garage into the victim's.
He admitted to going through the car and going through cars on his street. He said he didn't know how the saws got into the closet and denied cutting the lockbox and taking the lamp stating that a friend did it while staying over.
On May 27, a Racine County officer was dispatched to the 500 block of West Main Street in Waterford in reference to a couple finding their garage door open. The victim said he saw the garage closed earlier in the evening and that a 32-inch MTD snow blower and gas power washer were missing and that his car had been rummaged through.
The officer spoke with a victim on the 500 block of Racine Street who said her fence was cut and, later in the day, her husband checked her camper and found a 24-inch TV, Xbox, Xbox games and DVDs were missing. She also said the door lock had been broken.
The officer then spoke to Anstedt and saw the snow blower and power washer in the living room. Anstedt's mother said that the items didn't belong to anyone in the apartment. Anstedt admitted to entering the garage at the 500 block of West Main Street and taking the items. He also admitted to cutting the fence with wire cutters and running over the fence with the snow blower.
Today's mugshots: June 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christopher T Anstedt
Christopher T Anstedt, 400 block of Racine Street, Waterford, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, burglary of a motor home or trailer home.
Timothy P Hupp
Timothy P Hupp, 2600 block of Cozy Acres Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Alandre S Johnson Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alandre S Johnson Jr., 1200 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, possession of THC.
Maurice McCray
Maurice McCray, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, first degree reckless homicide.
Scott Novasic
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Scott Novasic, 1700 block of New Street, Union Grove, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Quentin M Williams
Quentin M Williams, 2200 block of Lawn Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jessica E Cody
Jessica E Cody, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeffrey Louis Floch
Jeffrey Louis Floch, 6700 block of Mariner Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Shane Michael Grell
Shane Michael Grell, 1000 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan R Olsen
Jonathan R Olsen, 1700 block of Villa Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Keith L Shields
Keith L Shields, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of THC.
Kathy D Willis-Fulani
Kathy D Willis-Fulani, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.