Waterford man allegedly committed multiple acts of theft over several months, now charged

The officer noticed there were shoe prints on the car leading him to believe that the person came from the garage next to it and dropped down from the rafters. He learned the garage next to the victim's was Anstedt's mother's.

During the course of the investigation, the officer learned that the saws and lamp that were stolen were located in a closet in the hallway of the 400 block of Racine Street and that closet was adjacent to the apartment that Anstedt lives in with his mother. He learned the closet is in a common area, but most used by Anstedt and his mother.

The officer then spoke to Anstedt who was wearing shows with a similar bottom pattern as seen on one of the victim's car. He initially denied taking any of the items and said he was doing a lot of Xanax and blacked out.

He also said a friend was staying over with him on March 15 and that he was the one who took the items. He said he took a lot of Xanax on March 15 and woke up the next day with a lot of stuff that wasn't his including papers. He said he went through cars but didn't commit any burglaries.

He went on to say that he has little memory of what he does on Xanax and could not say he did not do the crimes. When asked about the shoe print, he eventually said it was likely that he jumped over the wall in his mother's garage into the victim's.