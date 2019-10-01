WATERFORD — A 43-year-old Waterford man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl multiple times accepted a plea deal in court Monday.
Jesse Michael Koller, of the 200 block of West Main Street in the Village of Waterford, allegedly admitted to the assaults via private Instagram messages he thought he was sending to the girl’s account. He was actually communicating with a Racine County Sheriff’s investigator.
Koller pleaded guilty to a felony count of exposing his genitals to a child, two misdemeanor counts of having sex with a child over the age of 16 and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault.
As part of the deal, a felony count of child enticement by providing drugs and three felony counts of exposing genitals to a child were dismissed, but will be considered for sentencing purposes.
Koller’s sentencing is scheduled on Dec. 9 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon at the County Jail, online records indicated.
Abuse uncovered
Starting about four years ago, Koller allegedly began making advances toward the girl, starting on social media before beginning physical contact, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
He later reportedly provided alcoholic drinks to the girl and some of her friends on several occasions over the past two years, according to a criminal complaint. Koller sent sexually explicit messages to the teen, insulted her on social media and asked her to call him “Dad.”
Koller then reportedly started touching the girl inappropriately, exposing his genitals to her and requesting sexual favors from the girl after providing alcoholic drinks and/or marijuana on multiple occasions.
Koller reportedly exposed himself on at least 10 separate occasions over the course of four years.