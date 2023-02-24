WATERFORD — A Waterford man is accused of kneeing an officer in the groin after being arrested for his third OWI.

Carlos A. Colon Sr., 58, of the 7100 block of N. Tichigan Road, was charged with a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd), obtain prescription drug with fraud and resisting an officer.

According to a criminal complaint, at 8:35 p.m. Monday, an officer saw a black sedan with a very loud exhaust traveling southbound on Highway 164, and learned that the registration had been suspended for emissions.

The officer stopped the vehicle in the Sol Y Luna parking lot and spoke to the driver, who was identified as Colon.

Colon reportedly said he was aware of the exhaust problem and a lack of insurance.

During a pat down, Colon reportedly kept reaching into his pockets and said he had a knife.

According to the complaint, a metal tin with Buprenorphine and Suboxone was found and Colon did not have information about a doctor or a prescription for the drugs.

Inside the vehicle, the officer reportedly found more Suboxone in the center console and a prescription nasal spray with no patient information attached.

The complaint said Colon admitted to taking the Suboxone around 6 p.m., and after failing sobriety tests he was placed under arrest for his third OWI.

Colon was taken to the hospital and allegedly said he said could not do a blood draw because he was a "Jehovah Witnesses."

The complaint said that when his cuff was removed so officers could get the blood draw, Colon began resisting and kneed a sergeant in the groin.

Colon was detained again and placed in handcuffs.

Colon was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

