Waterford man accused of driving while drunk, threatening and causing injuries to officers

WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of driving while drunk, threatening and causing injuries to officers.

Jonathan M. Strange, 39, of the 6500 block of Channel Road, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of resisting an officer causing a soft issue injury to officer, felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, possession of THC and threat to a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, an officer saw a car traveling south on Fox River Road at a high rate of speed in a 25 mph zone.

The officer caught up to the car and conducted a traffic stop. The officer spoke to the driver, Strange, and when asked how he was he responded with “not good.” When asked why, he said: “Because I live right over here, I was leaving Bobberz, going home, I shouldn’t be drinking, I’m on a case right now.” When asked how much he had to drink, he responded with ‘Um, probably like 2 or 3.” The officer could see his eyes were bloodshot with a glassy appearance. He had a slow sleepy look and his eyes seemed heavy. His speech was slow, thick and slurred.