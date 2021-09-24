Waterford man accused of driving while drunk, threatening and causing injuries to officers

WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of driving while drunk, threatening and causing injuries to officers.
Jonathan M. Strange, 39, of the 6500 block of Channel Road, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of resisting an officer causing a soft issue injury to officer, felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, possession of THC and threat to a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, an officer saw a car traveling south on Fox River Road at a high rate of speed in a 25 mph zone.
The officer caught up to the car and conducted a traffic stop. The officer spoke to the driver, Strange, and when asked how he was he responded with “not good.” When asked why, he said: “Because I live right over here, I was leaving Bobberz, going home, I shouldn’t be drinking, I’m on a case right now.” When asked how much he had to drink, he responded with ‘Um, probably like 2 or 3.” The officer could see his eyes were bloodshot with a glassy appearance. He had a slow sleepy look and his eyes seemed heavy. His speech was slow, thick and slurred.
When the officer asked Strange to exit the car, he noticed him fidgeting with the center console and then heard him drop something solid into the console. There was an open bottle of beer in the pouch of the driver’s door and a second bottle in the drink holder. There was also marijuana and a smoking pipe in the center console.
Strange was placed under arrest for an OWI and when he was being escorted to the squad car he became profanely insulting. He berated the officer with insults and profanities and began resisting arrest. Strange began hitting his head on the pavement several times. At one point he allegedly threatened to “(expletive) you up,” while continuing his loud rant. During the attempt to take Strange to the ground, an officer suffered several scrapes and abrasions. Another officer had abrasions on the knee as well as some missing layers of skin.
Strange was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 23
Today's mugshots: Sept. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
