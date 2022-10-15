 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterford man accused of assaulting 67-year-old, causing $3,000 in damages to her home

  • 0

WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of assaulting a 67-year-old woman and causing over $3,000 in damage to her home.

Ryan Clifton

Clifton

Ryan M. Clifton, 41, of the 28600 block of North Lake Drive, was charged with felony counts of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm in addition to criminal damage to property and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, Oct. 6, officers were sent to the 28600 block of North Lake Drive for a domestic assault.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a woman who said Clifton has mental health issues and post-traumatic stress disorder, and was arguing with the 67-year-old. It then turned physical and he started smashing everything in the house and throwing things at the 67-year-old. He then pushed her on the ground and began kicking her. She suffered a broken arm.

A neighbor said Clifton ran full speed at her with full power and knocked her down before kicking her in full force.

Officers noticed the front doorframe was smashed and the screen door and hydraulic closer were bent. The dining room chandelier was broken and hanging by the wires. A vase, several pictures and other items from the entryway to the kitchen appeared to be broken. The second floor guest room door was kicked or punched in and was partially off the hinges.

The damages were in excess of $3,000. 

Clifton was given a $3,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court last week. A preliminary hearing is on Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

